Glass Substrate Market Size to Hit US$2.6 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% (2022-2027)

Glass Substrate Market Drivers Increasing demand for Glass Substrate for Medical Device applications

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Glass Substrate Market size is forecast to reach US$2.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027. The glass substrate is a blend of silicon-like borosilicate and aluminosilicate among others. It is a thin panel, widely used in the fabrication of glass products which are ideal in the display & cover glass, camera lenses and others. It is primarily used in the automotive, healthcare and electronics sectors owing to its low electrical loss, corrosion-free and excellent optical transmission. According to Glass for Europe, transportation holds 15% of flat glass consumption and others hold 5% of the share for solar applications, appliances (fridges or ovens), electronics, furniture and many more in Europe. Therefore, the growing development of the transportation sector along with the growing demand for electronics and others would boost the demand for glass substrates during the forecast period. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market declined in 2020, owing to the shutdown of the manufacturing facilities to reduce the spread of the virus. However, the market is expected to flourish due to the growing consumption from the various end-use sectors. Therefore, the rise in the consumption of glass in the various end-use industries will eventually drive the Glass Substrate Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing demand for electronics and automotive among Asian countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea is driving the market for glass substrates.

2. Growing demand for Glass Substrate for electronics products such as TV, smartphones and laptop among others is expected to boost the demand for glass substrate during the forecast period.

3. Robust demand for borosilicate glass for the display panel, conservatory, insulation, reinforcement structures and others, owing to temperature and corrosion properties, would surge the demand for the Glass Substrate.

4. Rising demand for laboratory apparatus and the development of the solar power industry will also boost the Glass Substrate Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The borosilicate segments accounted for around 55% of the Glass Substrate Market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Borosilicate glass is a type of glass that consists of boron and silicon.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest Glass Substrate Market share (up to 48%) in 2021, owing to the growing industrial, medical, solar and automotive market in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia and others.

3. According to the China Association for Medical Devices Industry (CAMDI), the development and reform commission of Shenzhen municipality, China is investing US$15.82 million in the special support program for market access to drugs and medical devices. Also, the production of New Energy Vehicles (NEV) in April 2022 was around 312,000 units with a year-on-year growth of 43.9% as compared to 2021 according to the China Association of Automobiles Manufacturers.

4. The electronics segment accounted for approximately 20% of the Glass Substrate Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

5. According to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industry Associations, the total production value in March 2022 for electronic devices was around 381,355 million yen, 6,083 million yen for electronic tubes, 83,163 million yen for discrete semiconductors, 192,789 million yen for integrated circuits (ICs) and 99,320 million yen for liquid crystal devices (LCDs).

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Glass Substrate industry are -

1. AGC Inc.

2. SCHOTT AG

3. Corning Inc.

4. LG Chem Ltd.

5. Saint-Gobain S.A.

