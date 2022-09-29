Gibberellins Market Size Expected to Reach US$970 Million with CAGR of 7.5% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growth in Agricultural Output Across the World is Boosting the Demand for Gibberellins Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Gibberellins Market size is projected to reach US$970 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Gibberellins are plant hormones and control major aspects of plant growth such as seed germination, stem elongation, flowering and seed dormancy. Over the years, more than 130 gibberellins were identified, however, very few of them are considered bioactive. Several research and development studies have stated that gibberellins have a broad set of development in cell biological processes. This is used in the green revolution of plants that contribute majorly to increasing grain yield. It is an essential hormone that supports the growth of plants at different stages and restores the normal growth of plants. Gibberellins are the beneficial plant growth regulators which are involved in the growth of different developmental processes. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The notable growth in agricultural production across the globe due to changes in agricultural practices and technological advancement is driving the growth of the Gibberellins market.

2. Liquid Gibberellins play an important role in several applications such as seedless grapes, barley malting and other fruits and vegetable applications which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity to increase Gibberellins market size in coming years.

3. Increase in demand for agrochemicals due to the increase in demand for food products and output is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities for the industry players in near future in the Gibberellins industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The liquid segment held the largest Gibberellins Market share in 2021, with a share of over 57%. Gibberellins are naturally present in plants; however, it is produced at a very low rate.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest Gibberellins market share in 2021, with a share of 37%. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for gibberellins in fruits and vegetables and oilseed and pulses.

3. According to Asia Development Outlook 2021, currently, fruits and vegetables account for 32% of production value in agriculture in India and Indonesia being the top producers of fruits and vegetables.

4. The seedless grapes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period in the Gibberellins Market. Gibberellins hold several benefits such as overcoming dormancy, premature flowering, increase in fruit production, frost protection and boosted growth of plants.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Gibberellins industry are -

1. Valent U.S.A. Corporation

2. Nufarm Ltd.

3. Fine Americas Inc.

4. SePRO Corporation

5. Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Co. Ltd.

