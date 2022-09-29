Humectants Market Worth $32 Billion by 2026 At A Growth Rate of 7.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Humectants Market size is forecast to reach $32 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026. The market for humectants has increased in recent years due to a rise in their use for extending product shelf life by preserving moisture and growing product effectiveness. The market for humectants in food and beverage applications is on the rise. Glucose syrup and honey are the most commonly used humectants, which help the product maintain its shape while also preserving it for a longer period of time. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the untapped market potential of emerging food and beverage players in developing countries like China and India.

2. Hyaluronic acid, a natural humectant, is injected into the knees to treat osteoarthritis. Sodium hexametaphosphate and Sorbitol, a popular natural humectant, has a wide range of applications in the food industry and is used as a food additive in sugarless foods. This increase in the use of natural humectants in the food industry is expected to fuel the overall market growth.

3. Changing lifestyles, economic development, and increasing disposable income among people have led to an increase in demand for bakery, confectionery, and ready-to-eat items. The demand for humectants is expected to rise as a result of this.

1. Sugar alcohols held the largest share in the humectants market in 2020. Economic and social development, changing lifestyles, and increasing population purchasing power in all developing regions have actively led to an increase in demand for ready-to-eat food, bakery, and confectionery.

2. Synthetic humectants dominated the global market in 2020, because of their widespread use in major end-use applications like food and beverages, cosmetics, and oral and personal care products. Butylene glycol, triethylene glycol, Sodium hexametaphosphate, are widely used synthetic humectants.

3. Food & beverages held the largest share in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Various factors, such as extending the shelf life of a product, increasing its effectiveness, and preserving moisture, are driving the market for humectants in the food and beverage industry.

The top 5 players in the Humectants Industry are -

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

3. BASF SE

4. Barentz

5. Brenntag AG

