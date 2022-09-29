Geopolymer Market Size to Boost USD US$14.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 25.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Focus on Green Buildings Drives the Growth of Geopolymers and thus the Geopolymer Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Geopolymer Market size is forecast to reach US$14.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Geopolymers are formed through polymerization between aluminosilicates such as fly ash, metakaolin, mining wastes, etc., and alkali reagents including sodium hydroxide. Geopolymers are emerging as alternative construction materials. The need to find a suitable yet eco-friendly alternative to portland cement led to the development of geopolymers. Geopolymers exhibit good compressive strength, low permeability and are resistant to high temperatures. Another advantage is that they make use of industrial waste products such as fly ash from coal power plants and slag. The increasing focus on infrastructure and repair is driving the growth of the geopolymer market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the geopolymer market, owing to construction and infrastructure projects in the region. According to Invest India, the construction industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025.

2. Geopolymers are prepared by polymerization of aluminosilicates with an alkali reagent. Aluminosilicate sources include metakaolin, fly ash, slag, and other industrial wastes.

3. The main benefit of using geopolymers over portland cement is the reduction in carbon dioxide emission and results in the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 40-80%

4. The major opportunity for this market is to explore various applications of geopolymers and to increase awareness about it.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The cement, concrete, and precast segment held a significant share of more than 80% in the geopolymer market in 2021. Geopolymer cement is an eco-friendly alternative to Portland cement.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the geopolymer market in 2021 up to 38%, owing to the construction and infrastructural projects in the region. Driven by the rapid urbanization and industrialization in India and China, the construction industry is growing leaps and bounds in the region.

3. Government programs such as Smart Cities, Housing for All, Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT) are expected to drive the growth further. In the Union Budget 2021, the government allocated US$ 32.02 billion to enhance the transport infrastructure.

4. The government expanded the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) to 7,400 projects. About 200 projects worth US$ 15.09 billion were completed as of 2020. Through the NIP, the government invested US$ 1.4 trillion in infrastructure development as of July 2021.

5. The building and construction segment held the largest share up to 40% in the geopolymer market in 2021. According to estimates by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the International Energy Agency (IEA), carbon dioxide emissions from the construction sector represent nearly 40% of global energy and process-related emission.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Geopolymer industry are -

1. CEMEX

2. Wagners

3. Geopolymer Solutions LLC

4. Schlumberger Limited

5. Milliken Company Inc

