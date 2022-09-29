Ultralight Aircraft Market Size, And Forecast | Key Players: Autogyro GmbH, Evektor Aerotechnik, Quicksilver

Ultralight aircraft market to reach $ 9,717.8 million in 2031, Unmanned technology type to rise at 6.9% CAGR; Electric and Hybrid type to rake at 6.5% CAGR.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultralight Aircraft Market Outlook -2026

Ultralight aircraft are lightweight aircraft that have capacity for one or two people, and are designed for short distance travel. They are widely used in recreational and aero sports activities such as paragliding, parachuting, hang gliding, air racing, drone racing, and aerobatics.

Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5788

Increase in indulgence in recreational activities is the key factor that boosts the growth of the global ultralight aircraft market growth. In addition, upsurge in demand for ultralight aircraft for various sports & recreational activities fuels the market growth. Furthermore, as these aircraft are lighter in weight and have high speed, their demand across commercial and military sectors has increased at a considerable rate. Moreover, reduced operational costs, lower maintenance, and economical purchase propel the growth of the market. In addition, the use of ultralight aircraft in defense activities such as search & rescue & intelligence activities and surge in use of such aircraft for short-term aviation courses for training purposes positively impact the market growth. However, safety concerns of pilot & passengers, dearth of skilled pilots, and lack of standardization act as major restraints of the ultralight aircraft market. On the contrary, technological advancements and instruction of safety options for pilot & passengers are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity to players in the ultralight aircraft industry.

To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5788

The global ultralight aircraft market is segmented into material, aircraft type, engine type, application, and region. By material, the market is categorized into aluminum, composite, and others. On basis of aircraft type, it is fragmented into fixed wing, flex wing, and rotary wing, which are further divided based on wing type. Fixed wings are divided into microlight, light sport aircraft, and sea plane. Flex wing division is done into trike, powered paraglider, hang glider, and ultralight glider. Rotary wing is bifurcated into autogyros and helicopters. Depending on engine type, the market is classified into fuel engine and electric engine. The applications covered in the study include recreation, commercial, and defense. The ultralight aircraft market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global ultralight aircraft market are Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., P&M Aviation, Textron Inc., PIPISTREL d.o.o., Autogyro GmbH, Evektor Aerotechnik, Quicksilver, CubCrafters, Aeropro s.r.o., and Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.p.A.

Request for Customization of this Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5788

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report outlines the current ultralight aircraft market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries in the regions have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution.

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The ultralight aircraft market analysis covers in-depth information of major ultralight aircraft industry share of participants.

Key Players

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

P&M Aviation

Textron Inc.

PIPISTREL d.o.o.

Autogyro GmbH

Evektor Aerotechnik

Quicksilver

CubCrafters

Aeropro s.r.o.

Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM S.p.A.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.