Food Testing Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Food Testing Market Size is Estimated to Reach $26.9 Billion by 2027. Furthermore, It is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% Over Forecast Period of 2022-2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Food Testing Market size is estimated to reach $26.9 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Food testing is a method of verifying the safety of food products while also lowering the risk of contamination, which can result in food poisoning. Food testing comprises confirming the food's composition as indicated on the label. Food testing is an important part of maintaining food quality in terms of ingredients, taste, and appearance. Food testing helps companies regulate allergenic components and pathogenic bacteria in food, ensuring that consumers obtain safe and healthy products. Rapid expansion of health-conscious population in the emerging economies is anticipated to drive the demand for food testing services and thus result in the growth of the Food Testing market. Food safety tags are placed on food items by users to ensure that they are protected and in good condition. This, in turn, has heightened the significance of global food testing in the marketplace.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/153/global-food-testing-equipment-market.html

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Food Testing Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to increasing health concerns and awareness among people and the presence of well-established players in the region.

2. The demand for Food Testing is growing owing to the increasing prevalence of Foodborne Illness in the region. The threat to food safety has grown as the number of foodborne disease outbreaks, adulteration instances, and toxicity cases have increased. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), one out of every ten persons gets sick from foodborne illness each year, with children aged 5 and younger being particularly vulnerable.

3. Food demand is rising in lockstep with the world population, and big corporations are focused on significant advancements in food safety and processing technology to meet the need is accelerating the Food Testing Market over the forecast years 2022-2027.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Food Testing Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=153

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Food Testing market based on testing type can be further segmented into Microbiology Analysis, Pesticides & Fertilizers, Allergen Analysis, Lipids, Fats & Oil analysis, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO), Toxins, and Others.

2. Allergen Analysis is estimated to be the second fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027

3. Food Testing market based on end users can be further segmented into Dairy Products, Grains, Processed Food, Meat & Poultry, Fruits & Vegetables, Sea Food, Beverages, and others.

4. The Food Testing market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Testing industry are -

1. ALS Global

2. Eurofins Scientific

3. Intertek Group plc

4. SGS S.A.

5. TÜV NORD Group

Click on the following link to buy the Food Testing Market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=153

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Food Allergen And Intolerance Testing Market- Forecast (2022-2027)

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/173/Food-Allergens-and-Intolerance-Testing-Market-Report.html

B. Animal Feed Safety Testing Market- Forecast (2022-2027)

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/232/animal-feed-safety-testing-market-report.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062