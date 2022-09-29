Alcoholic Beverages Market CAGR Analysis, Growth Factors, Leading Manufacturers and Forecast 2018-2025

Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages Market by Type and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcoholic beverages are portable drinks, which have quenching, refreshing, and stimulating qualities. They contain ethanol, yielded from fermentation of grains, fruits, or other sugar sources. They supply calories but few essential nutrients, though moderate consumption may have beneficial health effects in some individuals. They are segmented based on their type, which include beer, wine, and others. These types have different methods of preparation, and are characterized by different effects and tastes. They have a prolonged effect on the human brain on which it exerts a depressant action. On a global level, beer from cereal grains, wine from grapes, and other distilled beverages are sold as commodities. The pricing of these beverages is essentially determined by the cost of production and the duties levied on those costs. The effects of prices as measured with price elasticities differ both, across countries and different time periods.

Alcoholic Beverages Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025, the alcoholic beverages market was valued at $1,438 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,684 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominates the alcoholic beverages market in both volume and value terms, and is expected to continue leading the market through 2025.

The demand for distilled spirits in the alcoholic beverages industry is relatively high, owing to shift toward high-grade spirit variants. The consumption of hybrid, mixed, and flavored spirits is expected to increase in the near future, due to the consumer demand shift from beer.

Increase in global young adult demographic coupled with high disposable income significantly contributes towards the growth of the global alcoholic beverages market. However, high cost of premium/super premium products and upsurge in demand for non-alcoholic beverages, owing to health concerns are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, taxations and higher excise duties on imported as well as local alcoholic beverages also inhibits the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of healthier varieties of beer and spirits is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for alcoholic beverages market players.

The beer segment held over two-fifths of the alcoholic beverages market share in 2017, in value terms, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to high consumption globally. Many brands are now experiencing tremendous success due to the rise in the disposable income and changes in consumer lifestyle. Matured market players have turned their focus on low-calorie beer as well. However, the distilled spirits segment is expected to grow with a faster rate, due high demand for premium/superpremium brands of liquor.

The major companies profiled in the report include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc., Heineken Holding NV, Molson Coors Brewing Co., Pernod Ricard SA, SABMiller Ltd., and United Spirits Ltd.

Key Findings for the Alcoholic Beverages Market:

Beer segment dominated the global alcoholic beverages market with approximately 50% of market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

Sparkling wines occupied one-third of global wine market segmented under global alcoholic beverages market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9%.

In terms of value, the distilled spirits segment inalcoholic beverages market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The Whiskey sub segment dominates the distilled spirits segment under alcoholic beverages market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, with CAGR of 1.8%.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in alcohol drinking demographics.

In Asia-Pacific, India is estimated to grow at the highest rate, in terms of value, growing at a CAGR of 2.3%.

By distribution channel, liquor stores occupied around one-fourth of the global alcoholic beverages market share in 2017, in value terms.

China accounted for around 40% of the Asia-Pacific alcoholic beverages market in 2017, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 2.1%, in terms of value.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research