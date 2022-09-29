Ted Stone's newly released "My God, My God, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me?" is an engaging discussion of the gospel of Jesus Christ

"My God, My God, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ted Stone is a thoughtful reflection on the scriptural knowledge available to mankind regarding Jesus's payment for humanity's salvation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My God, My God, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me?": a helpful resource for further understanding of God's word. "My God, My God, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me?" is the creation of published author Ted Stone, who has worked as a certified welder/CWI/quality engineer for over forty years, earning many ASME, API, and nondestructive testing certifications during his work career.

Stone shares, "The repercussions of the 'unjust death of Jesus Christ' and the damages awarded to him are infinite for each believer and the kingdom of God. This brief narrative reveals the Pauline epistles are rife with these truths, which are referenced throughout the entire Bible. This was taught and believed by the early church. You will see the gospel of Jesus Christ was accepted so readily by the world and even many of the chief priests simply because 'it just makes sense.'

"This book is a condensed account of how God set up the 'mystery of the ages' and how Jesus was the bait in a trap set to redeem mankind from slavery to Satan.

"If you will receive the truth set forth herein, it will cause a confidence that cannot be shaken as to how Jesus paid for your salvation. You will understand that you are reconciled to God through what Jesus did and it has absolutely nothing to do with what you have done or left undone. It will also solidify the fact that Jesus is the only way to fellowship with God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ted Stone's new book will encourage and challenge students of the Bible.

Stone brings readers a thoughtful discussion in hopes of increasing readers' confidence in God's promise and thankfulness for Jesus's sacrifice.

