Christians Treasure Stories of Past Revivals, But We Mustn't Ignore the Work God is Still Doing

Liberty Hill Publishing presents a testimonial to God's hand at work today.

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Peter Walton details the worship, preaching and other events of 26 special services in God On The Move In Lancaster, PA ($17.49, paperback, 9781662854484; $8.99, e-book, 9781662854491).

A number of churches hosted the services in Lancaster city and county, York county and Pittsburgh chronicled here by Walton. He shares the worship music (including some of the lyrics), the sermon topics and Bible verses referenced, as well as other details such as baptisms and movie screenings.

"My books point to Bible scriptures, current day and classic Christian song lyrics, and also to many other authors with strong evidence about the Holy Trinity," said Walton.

Peter Walton gives credit for this and his previous Christian books to the great I Am. He is also the author of Why Jesus Returned; God's Children Step Forth; God's Lessons at the 2010 Chilean Mine Rescue and God the Creator of Science, Technology and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. God on the Move in Lancaster, PA is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Peter Walton, Salem Author Services, 717-725-4936, pwalton89@comcast.net

