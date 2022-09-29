Isaac Hayes, MDiv's newly released "Men After God's Heart: 10 Principles of Brotherly Love" is an encouraging message of the need for healthy relationships between men

"Men After God's Heart: 10 Principles of Brotherly Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author Isaac Hayes, MDiv is a motivating message of hope for the elimination of the distorted perception of masculinity and the need for true connection between brothers in Christ.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Men After God's Heart: 10 Principles of Brotherly Love": an impactful message for men of all backgrounds. "Men After God's Heart: 10 Principles of Brotherly Love" is the creation of published author Isaac Hayes, MDiv, an assistant pastor at the Apostolic Church of God in Chicago, Illinois, and the founder of Healing of the Soul Ministries. He received his Master of Divinity degree from Moody Theological Seminary and is a Doctor of Ministry student at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School.

Hayes shares, "Men After God's Heart is an in-depth examination of how Christian men relate to each other. Now more than ever, it is imperative for men to develop healthy, meaningful relationships with their spiritual brothers. The Western masculinity persona has prevented men from experiencing healthy male bonding, creating a distorted perception of masculinity. But Jesus sets the example for how Christian men can and should display brotherly love.

"Birthed out of a men's seminar he taught entitled '10 Principles of Brotherly Love,' Hayes explores Jesus's final moments with His disciples in the upper room, which he calls the Disciples' Ship. In John chapters 13 through 17, Jesus teaches and illustrates ten principles of love that they were to continue in their relationship with each other.

"Men After God's Heart will help you audit the male relationships in your life and challenge you to go beyond your personal convenience to brotherly commitment. This resource aims to build disciples who live in relationship, grow in fellowship, and engage in stewardship. It is a must-have resource for personal devotion, men's groups, and seminary's spiritual integration labs (SILs)."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Isaac Hayes, MDiv's new book will resonate with many who find themselves feeling adrift without the comfort of true male friendship.

Hayes shares in hopes of encouraging men to reflect and pursue more positive and faith-based connections among their peers.

Consumers can purchase "Men After God's Heart: 10 Principles of Brotherly Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Men After God's Heart: 10 Principles of Brotherly Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

