CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HGEN, KSS and BCS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

HGEN Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 28, 2021 - July 12, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : October 25, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Humanigen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Humanigen's lead product candidate, lenzilumab, was less effective in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients than defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was unlikely to approve the lenzilumab Emergency Use Authorization and the ACTIV-5/BET-B study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint; (iii) accordingly, lenzilumab's clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kohl's Corporation KSS

KSS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 20, 2020 - May 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 1, 2022

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Kohl's Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kohl's new strategic framework to "drive top-line growth," "expand operating margin," and become "the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle" (the "Strategic Plan") was not well tailored to achieving the Company's stated goals; (ii) the defendants had likewise overstated the Company's success in executing its Strategic Plan; (iii) Kohl's had deficient disclosure controls and procedures, internal control over financial reporting, and corporate governance mechanisms; (iv) as a result, the Company's board of directors was able to and did withhold material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl's in the lead-up to the Company's annual meeting; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Kohl's financial condition and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Barclays PLC BCS

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays American Depositary Receipts on a U.S. open market between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : November 22, 2022

According to the filed complaint, a) as of December 31, 2020 and February 18, 2021, Barclays had a material weakness in its internal control environment due to the fact that the over-issuance had occurred and was not immediately identified; and b) they failed to disclose that as of February 18, 2021 (i) Barclays Bank PLC ("BBPLC") had and was selling unregistered securities in excess of the amounts registered by the August 2019 shelf registration statement, (ii) BBPLC was violating U.S. securities laws and/or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, subjecting Barclays to legal liability, and (iii) BBPLC was required to conduct a rescission offer for those unregistered securities.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

