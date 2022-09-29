Steel Price History and Forecast Analysis Provided by Procurement Resource

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Steel price in its latest pricing dashboard.

Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Israel, Hongkong, Singapore, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, and New Zealand

Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece.

North America: United States and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco

Steel is an iron alloy (The base metal of steel is iron) of carbon, chromium, and iron that is used extensively in infrastructure, ships, automobiles, buildings, tools, trains, machines, weapons, and appliances, among others, due to it being cost-efficient and having high tensile strength. Based on temperature, it can be found in two forms, face-centred cubic and body-centred cubic. When carbon, recycled steel, and small quantities of other elements are added to iron, it produces steel. The components include less than 2 percent carbon, 1 percent manganese and small amounts of phosphorus, oxygen, silicon, and sulphur. The stainless steel is oxidation and corrosion-resistant and has extra 11 percent chromium.

Globally, the leading Steel producing countries are China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Russia.

Key Details About the Steel Price Trend:

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Steel price chart, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for the procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Steel Price Trend:

Steel is primarily employed in Industrial uses like construction, accounting for approximately 50 percent of steel consumption worldwide which is impacting Steel price trend. It is also used in the automobile sector. In the Transport sector, the manufacturing of trucks, shipbuilding, cars, aviation, and rail accounts for the second largest application. The metal product and machine-making sectors are other major end-users of the commodity.

Key Market Players:

ArcelorMittal S.A

Hindustan Steel Corporation (LTD.)

Tata Steel Limited

Nippon Steel Corporation



News and Events:

September 23, 2022 - Steel producers all over the EU have sliced their output due to the Spiralling energy costs, which has raised a massive threat of plant shutdowns (temporary and permanent) in the sector employing around 300,000 people and produces tens of billions of euros in the region's economy.

