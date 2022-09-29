Options Medical Weight Loss™ Clinic Announces Oak Lawn, IL Grand Opening

Clinic provides a new, convenient location with proven medical weight loss solutions for Chicago area residents.

OAK LAWN, Ill., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Options Medical Weight LossTM has announced that its newest location at 5116 W 95th St. Oak Lawn, Illinois is now open. The clinic serves the communities of Northbrook, Northfield, and Morton Grove and joins six other Chicagoland Options Medical Weight Loss clinics.

"Patients can expect a warm and inviting atmosphere when they walk into our new Oak Lawn clinic for the first time. Our staff is excited to meet you and assist you in reaching whatever your weight loss goal may be," said Dr. Matthew Walker, CEO of Options Medical Weight Loss.

Options Medical Weight Loss is well-known for providing high-quality, individually tailored weight loss solutions that achieve patients' weight goals through personalized clinical experiences that yield improved health outcomes. The new Oak Lawn Options Medical Weight Loss clinic adds an important resource to the Chicagoland community. "We know the choice to improve your life through weight loss can be tough. So we make it easier by opening accessible clinics in areas like Oak Lawn where people live and work," Walker said. "Convenient, neighborhood locations provide quick access to assistance and supervision from our medical weight loss professionals. For people who are struggling to lose weight, it's important that they have options to help them with their battle. Our one-of-a-kind system delivers customized programs to assist in taking off those stubborn final 10 pounds, or well over 100 pounds—or anything in between," Walker emphasized.

Options Medical Weight Loss patients enjoy a highly personalized, caring weight loss experience. The new facility in Oak Lawn provides a specialized staff, who design custom-tailored programs for each individual weight loss patient.

Using the patient's unique biomarkers and medical history, Options care team employs a wide variety of scientifically proven solutions to suit each patient's specific needs. Each patient also receives a weekly one-on-one counseling session to keep them on track toward reaching their weight loss goal. "Our care team listens to each individual's personal struggles, provide nurturing counsel and cheer on successes. We're not a team of faceless whitecoats hidden away in a laboratory. When you join Options, you're not just getting a care team— you're getting a friend, a coach, and a fan. Every step of the way we lend the caring support that weight loss patients don't find elsewhere," Walker said.

As a leading weight loss clinic, Options Medical Weight Loss combines the benefits of medical prescriptions along with a range of personalized nutrition programs managed by certified professionals. Every aspect of care is customized to each patient's medical history, weight loss goals, and any social obstacles they may face. "The essential components that are so often disjointed in the weight loss industry are the aid of medications and the customization of nutrition programs. We are committed to delivering both with perfection," Walker said.

"Along with our other clinics in the Midwest, Florida, and the Southwest, our Oak Lawn location adds to our ongoing national expansion that is bringing us closer to realizing our vision of helping a million people lose weight before 2030," noted Walker. Options Medical Weight Loss attributes its aggressive growth to its proven success in helping people attain better health, mobility, and self-confidence through the personalized care of its dedicated weight loss professionals.

Options Medical Weight Loss always offers new patients a free in-person consultation to assess their medical history, current nutrition habits, lifestyle, and weight loss goals. Patients can start their journey by signing up on the web for a free consultation at:

https://optionsmedicalweightloss.com/get-your-free-consultatio

n/ Or by calling 888-405-LOSE (5673).

To learn more about the new Oak Lawn location, visit:

https://optionsmedicalweightloss.com/oak-lawn-illinois-weight-l

oss-clinic/ Or call: 708-398-3226.

Media Contact

Kelsey Schmitz, THIEL Brand Designs, 4142710776, kschmitz@thiel.com

SOURCE Options Medical Weight Loss