ZKX Solutions to demonstrate patent-pending MFA software at Project Convergence 2022

VICTOR, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 28, 2022

ZKX Solutions has been selected to participate in Project Convergence 22 Technology Gateway this fall. ZKX Solutions will be testing and demonstrating our market-disrupting cybersecurity software, the ZKX Engine. The ZKX Engine is a patent-pending, next-gen multi-factor authentication (MFA) software suite that enables seamless migration to Zero Trust networks.

Army Futures Command and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) will host PC22 Technology Gateway 19 September-18 October at Yuma Proving Ground, AZ, in order to expand their opportunities for collaboration with industry. PC22 Technology Gateway is a collaborative experiment between industry partners and the Army, intended to enable collective innovation and identify novel technology capabilities that will help the Army achieve its Modernization Priorities. It is part of Army Futures Command's Project Convergence campaign of learning and includes a series of experiments and observations in simulated battlefield environments. Project Convergence allows the Army Modernization Enterprise and industry partners to learn together to develop innovative solutions to our toughest operational problems and create a clear, collective vision for the future.

Testing the ZKX MFA Engine at PC22 will validate its current technological capabilities and assist the Army in determining the direction of various Zero Trust strategies. ZKX Solutions will be demonstrating and testing the software and underlying technologies of the ZKX Engine's Zero Trust, Zero Knowledge authentication solution. Results of the testing and interaction with AFC will also steer the ZKX Zero Trust product roadmap to better support the Army's requirement to provide safety and security in the global information infrastructure.

One of the ZKX Engine's key differentiators is the ability to function even in disconnected, intermittent, and limited bandwidth (DIL) environments. The ZKX-enabled battlefield can maintain a Zero Trust security model amongst all distributed units even when access to the cloud or higher headquarters is severed.

Stay tuned for an update on the results of our participation in PC22 after the experiment wraps up in October.

