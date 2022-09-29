Ryan Robison's newly released "Praise Cardboard Jesus For Our Funny Kids!: And Other Anecdotes from our Crazy Family" is an entertaining collection of family stories

"Praise Cardboard Jesus For Our Funny Kids!: And Other Anecdotes from our Crazy Family" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ryan Robison is an enjoyable and uplifting reading experience that will draw a laugh as a trio of vibrant children prove the beauty of a child's imagination.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Praise Cardboard Jesus For Our Funny Kids!: And Other Anecdotes from our Crazy Family": a fun and heartwarming selection of personal stories. "Praise Cardboard Jesus For Our Funny Kids!: And Other Anecdotes from our Crazy Family" is the creation of published author Ryan Robison, a dad, husband, early-childhood special-education consultant, and adjunct professor of early childhood education. Robison has bachelor's degrees in elementary education and early childhood education, as well as a master's degree in PK-12 educational administration and an education specialist degree in special education administration. Before becoming an early-childhood special-education consultant, he was an early-childhood teacher for five years and an elementary principal for thirteen years.

Robison shares, "Okay, I'll admit it: I have funny (some may say weird) children. Our three children, Rylee, Davis, and Kalel, entertain everyone on a daily basis. This book is a collection of pictures, funny stories, and quotations of actual things our children have said or done.

"Our life…

"Quotes from Lisa before we left for a three-hour car ride:

'It doesn't matter that your brother has one more book than you.'

'Well, pull your pants up if your butt crack is hanging out!'

'Quit licking your brother!'

"This is a one-minute glimpse into our life!

"Deep thoughts…

"Before bed tonight, Rylee looked at me with a really thoughtful look and said, 'Dad, I just don't get it. Parents spend the first two years of their kid's life teaching them to walk and talk…then they spend the next many years telling them to sit down and be quiet. It just doesn't make sense!' I have to admit; she does have a point!

"Skid marks…

"Kalel just got upset because there were not any skid marks in his underwear. All I could tell him was 'Dude, skid marks should not be your goal!'

"Normal family?

"At lunch today, Davis said, 'I wish that for just one day our family could be normal.'

"When we asked him what he meant by normal, he said, 'You know, not being funny and laughing all the time and sometimes saying inappropriate things to make each other laugh.'

"Lisa's and my immediate response was 'Nope, this family can't be normal.'

"He then said, 'Yeah, we are pretty funny…and awesome!'

"So sit back and laugh at the craziness of the Robison family and the antics of Rylee, Davis, and Kalel!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ryan Robison's new book will bring a smile to readers regardless of their background as they come together in the knowledge that children really do say the darndest things.

Robison brings readers an enjoyable collection for the entertainment and encouragement of readers of all ages.

Consumers can purchase "Praise Cardboard Jesus For Our Funny Kids!: And Other Anecdotes from our Crazy Family" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Praise Cardboard Jesus For Our Funny Kids!: And Other Anecdotes from our Crazy Family," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing