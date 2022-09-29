Stormie Clay's newly released "Seeds of the Heart" is a thoughtful personal memoir that explores the author's most cherished and challenging memories

"Seeds of the Heart" from Christian Faith Publishing author Stormie Clay is an uplifting message of keeping the faith that takes readers on a deeply personal and spiritual journey.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Seeds of the Heart": a potent memoir that will bring readers a tangible message of God's love. "Seeds of the Heart" is the creation of published author Stormie Clay, a native of Louisiana who has lived most of her life in Kansas. She is a retired nurse and proud mother of eight.

Clay shares, "Memories are the fond things we remember about life, or at least they are supposed to be. I suspect that most mamas tell their little girls about becoming a woman. Love is always happily ever after. Growing up should have been marked with beautiful stories about train rides to visit my hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana.

"However, life for me consisted of unfathomable wickedness and pure evil by the ones closest to my heart. By the grace of God, a seed of hope was planted, and I was able to find love in an unlovable situation. I expressed my heart through writings and found victory in Jesus Christ. After many years of stumbling through a wilderness, I now have peace, learned to forgive, and live again."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stormie Clay's new book explores the peaks and valleys of the author's journey and brings readers an indisputable message of faith.

Clay shares in hopes of empowering others on their spiritual journey to hold fast to God and His word so they too can weather the storms.

