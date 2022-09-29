If Everyone Follows the Same Bible, Why are There So Many Opposing Interpretations of the Tribulation Period?

Xulon Press presents a fascinating Pretribulation perspective written by an insightful missionary/pastor whose desire it is for Christians to finally know the truth.

UDON THANI, Thailand, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dr. Michael Rickman shares his thought-provoking view on an often controversial topic with readers in Pretribulation Truth Vs. Prewrath Heresy: A Violation of Truth($26.49, paperback, 9781662855221; $9.99, e-book, 9781662855238).

In this book, Dr. Michael Rickman answers several crucial questions about pretribulation while sharing two fascinating theories addressing Premillennial Pretribulational Rapture of the Bride and the Posttribulational Prewrath Rapture of the Bride. Dr. Rickman exposes the heresy of the Prewrath position by providing scriptural support, forensic evidence and two absolute truths. He aims to bless readers, encourage them to go on to perfection and assist them in their mission of being conformed to the image of Jesus.

"I have seen many Pretribulation proponents turn from the truth because they were convinced by some well-meaning but very confused friends," said Dr. Michael Rickman. "I am a missionary/pastor and my desire is for people to know the truth. The only way for them to know the truth is for them to know God and His Word through the power of the Holy Spirit."

Dr. Rickman is a stripper's son and was taught every dysfunctional habit a mother could teach her son. Through God's help, he overcame many obstacles which have been detailed in his book. While in the Navy, God began to send witnesses to tell him about the loving Savior. He turned to religion at the age of 21 and went to Bible college at the age of 27. At Bible college, he heard and received a clear gospel message and trusted Jesus as his Savior in 1978. He was baptized by full immersion three days later.

Dr. Rickman takes no credit as he fully knows that God performed the work and deserves the credit. He wants all the praise and glory to go to the Lord. Dr. Rickman possesses three degrees from accredited universities, has pastored four churches, and is currently a missionary to Thailand. He has authored more than 20 books, publishing three and has been working as a freelance editor for the Buriram University in Buriram, Thailand. While he states that there are no experts in the field of theology, specifically eschatology, Dr. Rickman labored for just under five years to produce this work hoping to expose error and teach truth related to the Pretribulational Rapture of the church.

Although Dr. Rickman has earned an impressive doctorate in education, he considers his greatest and most joyful activity, telling people about Jesus. He immensely enjoys physical fitness including jogging and weightlifting. He also enjoys reading and researching.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Pretribulation Truth Vs. Prewrath Heresy: A Violation of Truth is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Michael Rickman, Salem Author Services, (066) 149-1992, drmikerickman4534@gmail.com

SOURCE Salem Author Services