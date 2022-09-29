Ruth J. Mason's newly released "Broken Families and Children" is an impactful discussion of the dangers of broken homes

"Broken Families and Children" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruth J. Mason is a powerful reminder of the lasting damages that can result when children grow up without strong parental figures.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Broken Families and Children": an emotionally-charged discussion of the key components of house and home. "Broken Families and Children" is the creation of published author Ruth J. Mason, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who worked in the electronic industry, as nurse aide, as medical technician, and as a clerk of the court for Maricopa County Superior Court.

Mason shares, "Families are experiencing a lack of presence of men and women who have abandoned their families and homes, thus leaving a single parent to raise their children. The Bible reveals that man is the head of the household, but a complete family consists of a mother and father. Children always rely on their parents for guidance in life. Married couples must think twice before starting a family."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruth J. Mason's new book will resonate with many and inspire others as Mason discusses the need for strong family units.

Mason shares in hopes of helping upcoming generations to break the cycle of broken homes and build strong family relationships.

Consumers can purchase "Broken Families and Children" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Broken Families and Children," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing