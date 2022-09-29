Satan Has Always Tried to be Like God and Tempted Man to Pursue this Deception

Xulon Press presents a counter argument to popular culture with Biblical truth and common sense.

LONGMONT, Colo., Sep. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author David N. Sonnesyn shows how false doctrines have permeated our mindset, in some cases without our notice, in "…LIKE GOD?" ($23.99, paperback, 9781662830679; $35.99, hard cover, 9781662830686; $9.99, e-book, 9781662830693).

From the very beginning of human existence, Satan tempted Adam and Eve with the promise that they could be "like God." Humans continue to be beguiled by this false narrative, in spite of the harm it has done throughout history. In this book, Sonnesyn demonstrates how the rejection of Judeo-Christian ethics continues to play into this age-old lie and how Americans are falling into this trap.

"'…LIKE GOD?' describes Postmodern Infatuation with New Age, Neo-Spiritism, and 'Progressive' Christianity, and Critical Theory from historical, psychological, and theological perspectives," said Sonnesyn.

David N. Sonnesyn has a Juris Doctorate from the University of Colorado and has practiced law in Longmont, Colorado, for 56 years. A sinner saved by grace, for 29 years he has taught and led seminars on Christian Apologetics including, New Age, Neo-Spiritism, Critical Theory, World Religions, and Reasons to Believe.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. "…LIKE GOD?" is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

