Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,256 in the last 365 days.

Satan Has Always Tried to be Like God and Tempted Man to Pursue this Deception

Xulon Press presents a counter argument to popular culture with Biblical truth and common sense.

LONGMONT, Colo., Sep. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author David N. Sonnesyn shows how false doctrines have permeated our mindset, in some cases without our notice, in "…LIKE GOD?" ($23.99, paperback, 9781662830679; $35.99, hard cover, 9781662830686; $9.99, e-book, 9781662830693).

From the very beginning of human existence, Satan tempted Adam and Eve with the promise that they could be "like God." Humans continue to be beguiled by this false narrative, in spite of the harm it has done throughout history. In this book, Sonnesyn demonstrates how the rejection of Judeo-Christian ethics continues to play into this age-old lie and how Americans are falling into this trap.

"'…LIKE GOD?' describes Postmodern Infatuation with New Age, Neo-Spiritism, and 'Progressive' Christianity, and Critical Theory from historical, psychological, and theological perspectives," said Sonnesyn.

David N. Sonnesyn has a Juris Doctorate from the University of Colorado and has practiced law in Longmont, Colorado, for 56 years. A sinner saved by grace, for 29 years he has taught and led seminars on Christian Apologetics including, New Age, Neo-Spiritism, Critical Theory, World Religions, and Reasons to Believe.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. "…LIKE GOD?" is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

David N. Sonnesyn, Salem Author Services, 303-776-5077, sonnesyn@qwestoffice.net

SOURCE Salem Author Services

You just read:

Satan Has Always Tried to be Like God and Tempted Man to Pursue this Deception

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.