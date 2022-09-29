Ruth Flanagan's newly released "Secrets of Walnut Hill" is an engaging historical fiction that takes readers to a mysterious estate

"Secrets of Walnut Hill" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruth Flanagan is an enjoyable journey of faith as a young woman embarks on an unexpected path while pursuing a career as a tutor to three young children.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Secrets of Walnut Hill": a pleasant reading experience brimming with intrigue and romance. "Secrets of Walnut Hill" is the creation of published author Ruth Flanagan, a native of Ohio, a loving wife, a dedicated mother, and a retired administrative assistant.

Flanagan shares, "Laura Palmer left her Boston home to travel west to San Juan Capistrano to take a position as a tutor for the three young children of Ian Castle, a widowed walnut grower. She also plans to take advantage of the health benefits of the local mineral hot springs. Upon arrival, Laura is immediately aware that something is amiss, and there is definitely friction between Ian and his son, Reuben. Laura believes that Reuben is not as troubled as his father seems to think and is determined to prove it. She also discovers that the two younger sisters, Cassie and Bridget, display certain talents that may not be recognized by their father.

"Ian's mother, Fiona, lives in a cottage on the estate and provides Laura with answers to some of her questions, but there always seem to be more questions. Then, Laura meets Dylan, a handsome vaquero from a nearby ranchero. She is both attracted to him and wary of him but finally comes to trust him after learning he is an undercover Pinkerton agent and enlists his help to get to the bottom of the secrets surrounding Walnut Hill."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruth Flanagan's new book will entertain as readers race to see just what is really going on at Walnut Hill.

Flanagan delivers a delightful narrative within the pages of her flagship novel.

