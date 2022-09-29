Author Gary Lee Brown's book "Reflections of a Champion" is an inspiring memoir of his rise from youth football to the NFL and the challenges of life beyond the gridiron

Recent release "Reflections of a Champion" from Page Publishing author Gary Lee Brown is a gripping and potent reflection on his celebrated career as an offensive lineman, the career-ending injuries, and the life-changing events that followed once his days on the field had drawn to an end. This candid autobiography reveals the self-destructive temptations that might have derailed his dreams, the devastating paralysis resulting from a workplace accident, and his courageous journey toward fulfillment and advocacy for others in his community.

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gary Lee Brown, a Long Island, New York native, Georgia Tech alum, fifth round NFL draft pick, Super Bowl champion, and dedicated mentor to at-risk youth has completed his new book "Reflections of a Champion": a powerful true story of perseverance and strength.

Gary Lee Brown walks you through his incredible life journey from Brentwood, New York, to winning a football championship on the world's greatest sports stage. However, his greatest battles would not end on the football field. Locking horns with paralysis and depression after his career helped lead him down a path that not only saved his life but the lives of all those around him whom he serves now on a daily basis. Within these pages, you can learn about how he navigated through these deadly waters so that you can help yourself and others overcome life's many challenges.

Published by Page Publishing, Gary Lee Brown's engrossing book is an inspiring story of determination and grit for any football fan or general sports enthusiast.

"This book will hit every NFL player's heart and soul. Gary nails it. This book really describes in detail the painful journey that a few NFL players go through."

Marco Rivera- 1996 Super Bowl Champion- Green Bay Packers/ Dallas Cowboys. Three-time Pro Bowler, 2 Time All Pro, 2011 Green Bay Packer Hall Of Fame inductee.

"Once I started reading "Reflections of a Champion" I could not stop until the very end. It was an emotional journey with tears of sadness and joy as I connected to his experience."

MaryKay Messenger - Sergeant Major, US Army - Vocalist with The West Point Band

"This documentary is showing how Gary created opportunities and took advantage of them at the right time. Most importantly it is not the transition to life in football but transition of life after football."

Kirill Alekseyev- Post Acute Medical Hospital of Dover Medical Director and Delaware Thunder professional hockey team physician

"With rare honesty, Gary gives us a glimpse into the challenges he faced as a youth, his path to the "glamourous" world of professional sports, and life after the NFL. He shares heartfelt experiences that shaped him along the way." Tara Dinyer , M.Sc., B.Kin., Professor

"We all face challenges, but Gary's resurrection story can inspire anyone to get back on their feet, better than ever."

Carol Silva, veteran Emmy Award winning TV news anchor and podcaster.

"Gary Brown has so much to give, teach and share not only to adolescents but to adults as well via his experiences.. This book will serve as a motivating factor for anyone who reads it."

Dr. Daniel Brandenstein - Chief of Orthopedic Spinal Surgery - Northwell Health - South Shore U. Hospital

"An inspirational read about growing up, change, devastation, acceptance, and peace! I love this moving story about the Green Bay Packer's star, Super Bowl winner, Gary Brown."

Ash Patino - Award winning film producer and documentary specialist

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Reflections of a Champion" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing