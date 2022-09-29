As the world responded to the spread of COVID-19 those leaders responsible for the delivery of care to those infected were challenged in ways not seen in a century

Mill City Press proudly presents the first-hand account of the leader of America's largest healthcare delivery system, the Veterans Health Administration.

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Richard A. Stone, M.D. shares the one-of-a-kind story of the extraordinary people of the VHA whose mission was to Save Every Life You Can: A Reflection on Leadership and Saving Lives During the COVID-19 Pandemic ($18.99, paperback, 9781662853425; $8.99, e-book, 9781662853432).

From his position at the top of the VHA, Stone had a unique perspective of the pandemic hidden from most. In this book, he shares his thoughts, and reflects upon the actions and decisions that affected a battle unlike any of us had seen before.

Stone was inspired "to memorialize the extraordinary acts of the employees of the VHA and to give firsthand accounts to the leadership decisions that allowed the VHA to fulfill its roll as the 'backstop' for overwhelmed American health care systems across the nation."

Richard A. Stone M.D. is the former Deputy Surgeon General of the United States Army. A combat-tested Veteran from the war in Afghanistan, Dr. Stone returned to government service as the Executive in Charge and then as the Acting Under Secretary of the Veterans Health Administration. He led the nation's largest health system, the VHA, through the initial 18 months of the pandemic.

Mill City Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the general market division of self-publishing. Save Every Life You Can is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

