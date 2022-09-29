WISeKey Selected as Part of the Solutions Providers for the Spanish Smart Agro Project for Digital and

Sustainable Promotion of Agri-Food

The project will leverage WISeKey's secure technology, including IoT sensors equipped with VaultIC Secure elements, enabling communication with the WISeSAT constellation of Satellites for the entire ecosystems of connected devices used in this ambitious project.

Geneva/Málaga/Córdoba – September 29, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding (("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ:WKEY), a leading security Certificate Authority and provider of identity solutions, today announced at the Smart Agrifood Summit held in Málaga, Spain that it has been selected by The Provincial Council of Córdoba through the Delegation of European Programs and Electronic Administration, Eprinsa, Minsait-INDRA, and the Higher Technical School of Agricultural and Forestry Engineers of the University of Córdoba.

Smart Agro represents a pioneering initiative of public-private collaboration for the digital transformation of the entire agri-food value chain through an alliance composed of 11 Provincial Councils throughout Spain, and more than 30 companies. WISeKey brings over two decades of proven expertise in IoT, along with its cybersecurity technology and Satellite communications infrastructure and services. WISeKey's services, combined with Smart Agro's initiative, will aid in the digital transformation of the agri-food sector, while simultaneously taking into account the current value chain and different players involved in the industry.

Through this public-private collaboration, WISeKey is taking a step forward in its goal of breaking into the SmartAgro market. This prove to be extremely valuable for Smart Agro projects,using the WISeSAT constellation.

About WISeKey

WISeKey WKEYWIHN)) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

About EPRINSA

La Empresa Provincial de informática S.A. is a public company created by the Provincial Council of Córdoba in order to provide comprehensive computer assistance, staff training and cartographic production to the Local Administrations of the province: city councils, provincial councils, their autonomous organisms, public companies, associations, consortiums and other local and public entities. We are an instrument of coordination and dynamism that cooperates in the modernization of the local management of our province, through the design and implementation of projects.

