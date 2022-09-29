WISeKey Selected by Gibraldrone to Enable Its Drones with WISeSAT Satellite Communications and Leverage

Best Practices on Security

WISeKey, in collaboration with Gibraldrone, is set to introduce its secure technologies for drones, leveraging VaultIC Secure elements and enabling with WISeSAT Satellite connectivity for all their ecosystems of connected devices.

Geneva/Malaga/Campo de Gibraltar – September 29, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding (("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ:WKEY), a leading security Certificate Authority and provider of identity solutions, today announced at the Smart Agrifood Summit held in Málaga, Spain its partnership with Gibraldrone, a Spanish Drone & Technology company.

This collaboration will foster WISeKey's business opportunities with Gibraldrone by combining proven expertise in IoT and Cybersecurity and providing comprehensive and efficient solutions by assuring the end-to-end security of drone flights data services and connections between sensors, drones, and secure communications.

Gibraldrone takes a step forward in its goal of entering new markets (in addition to drone flight services), by offering innovative solutions for inspecting and surveying tanks and ships, matters of security and/or surveillance of forest fires, supporting emergency situations, as well as enabling ROV underwater inspections.

By enabling communications via WISeSAT (Satellite Constellation), WISeKey assures IoT security connections for Drone-Sensor-Picosatellite becomes a key differentiator for Gibraldrone's business.

"Following our previous projects with Parrot, we are proud to expand our technology in the drone security industry and provide Gibraldrone with innovative services, which leverage our cutting-edge technologies and services and bring new key differentiators in this market." said Carlos Moreno, Vice President Corporate Alliances & Partnerships at WISeKey.

"We are delighted to team with WISekey and use their cybersecurity and Satellite communications for IoT technology and experience to improve the security of our drones and high-end equipment. Innovation is key in the modern era, and for our company is a must, whether we use standard technology or create a new one." said Sarah Pérez, CEO of Gibraldrone.

About WISeKey

WISeKey WKEYWIHN)) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

About Gibraldrone

Gibraldrone (Gibraldrone Professional & Technical Services SL), is a Spanish technology company based in the south of Spain at the Strait of Gibraltar. From their headquarters they provide a combination of services using high end technology.

This technology enables Gibraldrone to provide a wide range of services in the following areas:

- Operations with aerial and underwater Drones (UAV & ROV).

- Technical and Maritime Sector Inspections.

- 3D Mapping and Virtual Reality services.

- I+D technology development in audiovisuals and APP.

Creativity and innovation as fundamental pillars of Gibraldrone together with technical and business knowledge help us to develop unique projects.

For more information, please visit: www.gibraldrone.com or follow our social media channels.

