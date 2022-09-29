WISeKey Selected by ODIN Solutions to Secure Its IoT Sensors and Applications and Enable them with

WISeSAT Satellite Communications

ODIN Solutions is integrating WISeKey secure technology within their IoT sensor leveraging of VaultIC Secure elements, and enabling them with Satellite connectivity for all their ecosystems of connected devices

Geneva/Malaga/Murcia – September 29, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding (("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ:WKEY), a leading security Certificate Authority and provider of identity solutions, today announced at the Smart Agrifood Summit held in Málaga, Spain that it has been selected by ODIN Solutions, a Spanish Multidisciplinary IoT Integrator and sensor manufacturer, to integrate WISeKey secure technology within their IoT sensor leveraging of VaultIC Secure elements.

This partnership will foster WISeKey's and ODIN's business opportunities by combining two decades of proven expertise in IoT and Cybersecurity into comprehensive solutions for SmartCities, SmartAgro, SmartSport, and Industry 4.0 projects.

ODIN Solutions takes a step forward in its goal of breaking into the Smart City market, offering innovative and profitable solutions, such as optimization of waste management, improvement of water quality, environmental and noise maps, and remote management of parks and gardens by leveraging it security using WISeKey Cybersecurity technology. This will aid in increasing its communication layer by enabling Satellite connectivity. This will prove to be extremely valuable on SmatAgro projects alongside containers tracking using the WISeSAT constellation.

"By combining WISeKey's Secure Technology and Satellite Communication with ODIN's experience in IoT Sensor manufacturing and project implementation, we are bringing a powerful value proposition to companies that wish to increase the level of security and communication of IoT infrastructure." said Carlos Moreno, Vice President Corporate Alliances & Partnerships at WISeKey.

"We are delighted to team with WISeKey and use their cybersecurity and satellite communications to ensure IoT technology and IoT experience." said Jose Trigueros Pacheco, CEO of ODIN.

About WISeKey

WISeKey WKEYWIHN)) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About ODIN Solutions

Odin Solutions (OdinS) is a SME founded in August 2014 and accredited as innovative ICT company (EIBT) by MINECO and ANCES. OdinS works on the IPv6 fields of Internet of Things, Big Data and Security. The OdinS personal have strong expertise in research and development of IoT embedded systems and Big-Data platforms for water/energy efficiency, security and tele-management of infrastructures. OdinS has several patents in the area of monitoring and tele-control systems. OdinS provides open, flexible and interoperable products able to connect infrastructures and mobile platforms for Smart Cities and Energy-Efficient Buildings.

The multidisciplinary and enterprising team of OdinS everyday work to face new challenges of a society that is becoming more connected and technological. Therefore, OdinS is member of the international IoT-Forum and AIOTI (Alliance for internet of things innovation). Moreover, OdinS participates actively in different standardization work groups such as Smart Cities, Architectures and Standards. Specifically, OdinS collaborates in ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) for the industrial standardization group of the ISG CIM (cross-sector Context Information Management) with the aim of designing interoperable interfaces between IoT devices and BigData platforms. OdinS considers the R&D collaboration projects as the best inversion to achieve more competitive products and solutions.

