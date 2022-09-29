Hemophilia Treatment Market Size, Analysis, Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis 2031

Hemophilia treatment industry generated $12.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $26.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemophilia treatment market and is estimated to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in incidence of hemophilia A, rise in use of factor VIII, and product approvals by the regulating authorities. The report also analyzes the hemophilia B segment.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Bayer AG

• CSL Ltd. (CSL Behring)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Grifols, S.A

• Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Octapharma AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Owing to social distancing measures, possibility of cross contamination, and postponement of non-elective surgeries, the number of hemophilia treatments reduced considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic. This led to a negative impact on the global hemophilia treatment market.

• Manufacturers also suffered huge losses during the pandemic, due to decline in demand for hemophilia medicines for treatments. However, the market is expected to recover post-pandemic.

Based on drug therapy, the recombinant coagulation factor concentrates therapy segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hemophilia treatment market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. This is due to rise in the number of recombinant technology products available for the treatment. However, the non-factor replacement therapy segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in target population and rise in R&D activities for the treatment therapies.

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hemophilia treatment market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2031. This is attributed to the well-established healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and surge in demand for early diagnosis of hemophilia. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in incidence of population suffering from hemophilia and rise in healthcare expenditure.

