Gene Expression Market to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Increase in the Adoption of Gene Expression in Drug Discovery and Development of Gene Expression Market Drivers

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Gene Expression Market size is estimated to reach $15.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Gene Expression is a process by which the information encoded in a gene is used to direct protein synthesis. In this process, the instructions in deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) are converted into a functional product. When genes are expressed, the genetic information on DNA is first copied to a molecule of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). The ability to perform analysis of gene expression has become increasingly important for animal biotechnology and other life sciences. Increase in the demand for personalized medicine, growing demand for gene expression in clinical diagnostics, rise in the adoption of gene expression in drug discovery and development, and growing demand for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next generation sequencing (NGS) technologies are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Gene Expression Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North American Gene Expression Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing demand for polymerase chain reaction and next generation sequencing technologies.

2. The role of gene expression in the selection of potential drug targets and patient selection is driving the Drug Discovery & Development segment.

3. The lack of trained professionals to interpret the results of gene expression data is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Gene Expression Market.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Gene Expression Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The DNA Chip/Microarray segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of % over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as increase in the utilization of DNA microarrays for analysis of gene expression and growing applications of advanced DNA Chip/Microarray in diagnostics, biomedicine, and other biotechnology fields.

2. North America held the largest share with % of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as rise in the demand for personalized medicine, growing demand for polymerase chain reaction and next generation sequencing technologies, and the development of technologically advanced solutions.

3. The Clinical Diagnostics segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of % over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the increase in the demand for accurate diagnostic tests for complex disorders and the growing adoption of gene expression for the diagnosis of both malignant and non-malignant diseases.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Gene Expression industry are -

1. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

2. QIAGEN, Illumina Inc

3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

4. Novogene Corporation

5. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

