Proton Therapy Market Size, Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, and Treatment Outlook 2031

Proton therapy market generated $438.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proton therapy market based indication, product type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the accelerator segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the nozzle and image viewers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading players of the global proton therapy market analyzed in the research include Hitachi, Ltd., Ion Beam Applications S.A., Mevion Medical Systems, Mirion Technologies Ltd., Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., Provision Healthcare, Pro Tom International, Siemens, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a slight negative impact on the growth of the global proton therapy market, especially during the initial period.

• However, the market resumed quickly as the demand for proton therapy increased to take care of regular patients who required radiation therapies.

Based on region, North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the proton therapy centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2031.

