Arrest Made in a Burglary One and Credit Card Fraud Offense: 2800 Block of R Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One and Credit Card Fraud offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the 2800 block of R Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:05 am, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and fled the scene. The victims’ credit cards were later fraudulently used.

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 27-year-old Darrius Hardy, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One and Credit Card Fraud.