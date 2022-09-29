Manchin Announces $4.9 Million for WVU Medicine Children's Hospital, Morgan County Youth Substance Use Prevention Partnership, Williamson Memorial Hospital
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced West Virginia University (WVU) Hospitals will receive $2,790,000 for construction of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, the Morgan County Partnership will receive $200,000 for youth substance use prevention, and the Williamson Health and Wellness Center will receive $2,000,000 to help reopen Williamson Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Mingo County. These awards are made possible by Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests secured by Senator Manchin and are funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
Individual awards listed below:
- $2,790,000 – West Virginia University (WVU) Hospitals
- This funding will be used to complete construction of a new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. The children’s hospital will be connected to the adult hospital, allowing adult and pediatric physicians, advanced practice providers and healthcare team members to work together to ensure comprehensive care for all patients.
- $2,000,000 – Williamson Health and Wellness Center
- This funding will support the reopening of Williamson Memorial Hospital by funding the purchase of new equipment, including laboratory upgrades and ultrasound technology, and providing permanent working capital for hospital operations.
- $200,000 – Morgan County Partnership
- This funding will help address youth substance use in Morgan County Schools by providing a universal prevention curriculum for students aged 9-18, as well as parent education programs. Programming will be offered at Pleasant View Elementary, Warm Springs Intermediate School, Warm Springs Middle School (WSMS), Berkeley Springs High School (BSHS) and Paw Paw School.
