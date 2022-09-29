Submit Release
Manchin Announces $4.9 Million for WVU Medicine Children's Hospital, Morgan County Youth Substance Use Prevention Partnership, Williamson Memorial Hospital

September 28, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced West Virginia University (WVU) Hospitals will receive $2,790,000 for construction of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, the Morgan County Partnership will receive $200,000 for youth substance use prevention, and the Williamson Health and Wellness Center will receive $2,000,000 to help reopen Williamson Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Mingo County. These awards are made possible by Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests secured by Senator Manchin and are funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

 

“The WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, the Morgan County Partnership and the Williamson Health and Wellness Center provide essential care for their communities, which is why I proudly secured this funding to support their efforts. The funding announced today will help complete the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, support youth substance use prevention programs in Morgan County and help reopen Williamson Memorial Hospital,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

 

Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. These local communities and organizations are now beginning to receive funding for projects that Senator Manchin fought for in last year’s funding bill. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.

 

Individual awards listed below:

  • $2,790,000 – West Virginia University (WVU) Hospitals
    • This funding will be used to complete construction of a new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. The children’s hospital will be connected to the adult hospital, allowing adult and pediatric physicians, advanced practice providers and healthcare team members to work together to ensure comprehensive care for all patients.
  • $2,000,000 – Williamson Health and Wellness Center
    • This funding will support the reopening of Williamson Memorial Hospital by funding the purchase of new equipment, including laboratory upgrades and ultrasound technology, and providing permanent working capital for hospital operations.
  • $200,000 – Morgan County Partnership
    • This funding will help address youth substance use in Morgan County Schools by providing a universal prevention curriculum for students aged 9-18, as well as parent education programs. Programming will be offered at Pleasant View Elementary, Warm Springs Intermediate School, Warm Springs Middle School (WSMS), Berkeley Springs High School (BSHS) and Paw Paw School.
