/EIN News/ -- CGG Licenses New GeoVerse™ Carbon Storage Multi-Client Study to TotalEnergies

Paris, France – September 27, 2022

CGG Earth Data continues to expand its new GeoVerse Carbon Storage database and screening studies. These studies provide an accurate, unique, and independent assessment of carbon storage opportunities coupled with a desktop-ready database required for informed and rapid decision making. CGG’s latest addition to this growing suite of products has been licensed to TotalEnergies.

GeoVerse Carbon Storage studies are built by incorporating knowledge from CGG subject matter experts with key technological advancements in data science, high-performance computing (HPC), and machine learning (ML) workflows.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, CGG, said: “We are delighted to receive such an early and significant endorsement of our new expert-driven, data-rich screening studies that leverage our data integration capabilities, technology and geoscience expertise to address energy transition challenges in the areas of geothermal resources, critical minerals and carbon storage. CGG is well positioned to uniquely support the evaluation of carbon and energy storage and we are demonstrating our commitment to delivering valuable energy transition decision support tools with this exciting expansion of our product range.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com





Attachment