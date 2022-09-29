High Temperature Coatings Market size is forecast to reach $5.2 billion, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Temperature Coatings Market size is forecast to reach $5.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. Surging demand for high temperature resistance coatings across various end-use industries like aerospace, petrochemical, power, manufacturing and military. Moreover, growing focus by end-user to minimize downtime by utilizing quality products further drive the market growth. Whereas implementation of governments stringent regulations will enhance the overall market demand for high temperature coatings market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the High Temperature Coatings market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominates the high temperature coatings market owing to increasing demand from various end use such as automotive, aviation and others.

2. The growing aviation and renewable energy sector in APAC region, is likely to aid in the market growth of High Temperature Coatings.

3. Implementation of government’s stringent regulations or schemes such as Electric Vehicle policy will further drive the market for high temperature coatings.

4. High ductility of high temperature coatings compared with other coatings is also one of the factors increasing the market growth for high temperature coatings.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Epoxy Coatings segment held the largest share of more than 35% in the High Temperature Coatings market in the year 2020. Epoxy coatings are durable coatings that can be used for a variety of purposes from strong adhesives to durable paint and coatings for floors and metals.

2. APAC held the largest share of more than 45% in the High Temperature Coatings market in the year 2020. Countries such as China and India are the major countries in this region and with the growing manufacturing of vehicles in this region the demand for high temperature coatings will increase, as they were used to paint engines and other high combustion parts.

3. Automotive sector is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period in the High Temperature Coatings market. With the requirement of automotive and diesel engines to run cleaner and more efficient than ever before, there is a continued need for thermal management and high-temperature resistant coatings.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the High Temperature Coatings industry are:

1. AkzoNobel N.V

2. The Sherwin-Williams Company

3. PPG Industries Inc

4. The Valspar Corporation

5. Whitford

