IRON HOUSE Announces New Luxury Home Gym Designs
EINPresswire.com/ -- IRON HOUSE DESIGN Recently announced a new breed of luxury home gym designs to meet the rising demand for highly customized gyms at home. This comes as the trend towards bigger homes away from big cities accelerated during 2020 to 2022, Americans now look to renovate and customize their newly acquired homes.
Tanya Ryno, co-founder of IRON HOUSE DESIGN, worked as a television producer for Saturday Night Live's Film Unit. In this role, she oversaw the commercial parodies and animated segments. Now, she has joined forces with her husband, celebrity trainer Jim Ryno, to pursue a new passion: Design.
Jim first got Tanya involved in the design world when he was asked to design a gym for one of his celebrity clients. When asked to help with the design aspect, Tanya took the reins. She found that her years as a television producer gave her the necessary skills to easily oversee renovation and design projects of this nature. This vocation combines her work experience with her art-based education. Tanya earned a BA from the School of Visual Arts in New York City and she subsequently found that designing home gyms for the luxury market was something she wanted to pursue further. Tanya saw an opening, as there were no other home gym-specific design companies she was aware of. With the pair's combined aptitude and knowledge of design and fitness, they launched their design brand, IRON HOUSE.
The company is: customer service oriented, focused on high-end wellness design consulting for notable and celebrity clientele and skilled in designing custom luxury home gyms.
After Tanya left the television space she quickly shifted gears, turning IRON HOUSE into a profitable side business for the couple. She has since successfully fostered the brand through a simplicity-driven principle that infuses her many creative endeavors: interior design, photography, filmmaking, and a healthy (anti-aging) lifestyle. Her time as a producer has given her the experience to stay on time and on budget, letting no detail go untouched or unnoticed. From their office in New Jersey, Tanya, Jim, and the IRON HOUSE team build on her passion for design while maintaining an impressive portfolio spanning the US and abroad.
Tanya’s attention to detail is the hallmark of her artistic trade. She recognizes the value of a personal touch in a home gym. And this personal touch emanates from every project she completes. Tanya handles most of the business and the design and she brings in her husband Jim to help with the fitness aspect of designing each home gym. This A-list trainer started out designing bodies, but now helps Tanya design gyms and even some of the equipment they put in them. His knowledge of fitness, his work ethic, and his attention to detail make their home gyms the latest must-have in the luxury home fitness market. For over 25 years Jim has owned a personal training studio, written workouts for Muscle & Fitness magazine and maintained a long list of high profile clients. Jim brings this expertise and in-depth knowledge to every home gym project they complete. His knowledge of fitness and fitness equipment is often the difference between a good gym and a great gym.
The Ryno Brand caters to a high-profile and celebrity clientele. They emphasize that a benefit of working with IRON HOUSE is that they have exclusively partnered with bespoke equipment companies all over the globe to be able to provide rare luxury custom equipment. And their goal is to expand even further into a wellness and lifestyle brand. They currently design in New Jersey, but work nationally and are often flown all over the country to help complete some very special home gyms. In addition to building directly for clients, they also source their services to other trade professionals such as builders and interior designers. IRON HOUSE offers both design services, flooring options, and equipment selection help, and loves collaborating with others whenever possible.
About IRON HOUSE DESIGN
IRON HOUSE is a small firm that specializes in luxury residential gym and wellness design. Their services help homeowners, interior designers, builders and architects improve the management of space using plans and visual renderings specifically for high-end home gyms. From lighting and materials to personalized equipment selection their solutions create the perfect synergy between your training experience and home environment. And Jim’s fitness knowledge and Tanya’s design skills along with their above average customer service, makes IRON HOUSE the next must have duo for anyone with money (and calories) to burn.
Media Information
Tanya Ryno
Media Information
Tanya Ryno
IRON HOUSE DESIGN
+1 917-327-8528
tanyaryno@iron-house.co
IRON HOUSE DESIGN - 3D Video