Carbeeza Inc. Provides Update

The trading halt was issued by the TSXV which required updated contact information for the purpose of certain administrative matters and an outstanding filing was required by the Exchange. The issue has now been resolved and we expect the trading halt to be lifted in due course.

Said Sandro Torrieri, CEO: "We have responded to the TSXV and updated the information it requires and dealt with outstanding matters. I regret this administrative error and we have taken prompt steps to address the issue."

The Carbeeza platform is accessible on the web at www.carbeeza.com and the app is available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

