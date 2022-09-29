FGA Partners Teams Up With Sundowner Future Properties for Real Estate Development in Africa

Sundowner Future Properties is at the forefront of luxury real estate development in Kenya and throughout Africa.

It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has aligned with Kenya based Sundowner Future Properties to launch various real estate development projects throughout Africa. The real estate projects will initially include luxury high-rise buildings in the most sort after areas in Nairobi, Kenya but will expand to include other Africa nations over time. Other projects will include both single family home subdivisions and rental units in Kenya.

This will be a multi-year series of projects and each project is projected to yield significant value within the first three years. The projected estimated initial investment is between US$50-75 million to complete the first initial phase of real estate projects.

In addition FGA Partners has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Sundowner Future Properties. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.

“Sundowner Future Properties is delighted to partner with FGA Partners in order to assist in solving various challenges faced in the real estate market in my home country of Kenya. This will be done through fractionalizing ownership of assets, general operational efficiency, reduction of settlement time of transactions, data transparency, overall flexibility and enhancing constant liquidity. This will in the long run be the standard of how quality is created, value is enhanced, identification of synergies are revealed, capitalization of efficiency and maximizing the potential of real estate projects are achieved not only in Kenya but globally. We are more than delighted to be a part of 'Project Falcon" as the first real estate company in Africa that has embraced blockchain to not only solve the real estate problems faced in Kenya but also to open doors to more opportunities in the world of real estate.” Stated Rodney Ngao, CEO of Sundowner Future Properties.

Sundowner Future Properties integration into “Project Falcon” will give Sundowner access to many tools that will enhance the company’s business model and allow the company to build a strong community around their brand and real estate projects globally. The goal is to increase the overall value of the company over the next 12-18 months and expand to other regions throughout Africa.

This is part of FGA’s initiative to increase the firm’s exposure globally with the integration of innovative growth companies such as Sundowner Future Properties into “Project Falcon” in 2022/23. This will allow the firm to work closely with various growth companies in the areas of technology, agriculture, real estate, manufacturing and finance throughout Africa, South America and Europe.

“Sundowner Future Properties is an expert in what is needed real estate wise in Kenya and through out Africa. They have proven themselves to be practical in their approach with a revenue generation model that will make this venture very fruitful to both companies and investors. We are honored and excited about working with Sundowner and creating value in Kenya and beyond.” Stated Louis Velazquez, Managing Partner - FGA Partners

FGA Partners believes that creating alternative paths via “Project Falcon” can be an asset for innovative companies to spark interest, growth and build strong communities around their companies and projects globally.

About FGA Partners

FGA Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that was founded in 1998 with a keen focus on disruptive software and technology in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, augmented reality, cybersecurity and advanced blockchain technology across all industries. For more information please go to https://www.fgapartners.com

About Sundowner Future Properties

Sundowner Future Properties “SFP” is an innovative real estate development company headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. SFP focuses on both luxury mixed use high-rise residential structures and single family home/rental subdivisions with high yields and continued growth potential. The utilization of smart technology and blockchain technology will be one of the company’s cornerstones. In some cases SFP may act as a consultant to real estate projects that the company is not directly involved in, the purpose of this is to have the greatest social and economic impact in Kenya possible. For more information please go to https://www.sfp.co.ke

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, and qualification under the securities laws of any such state. This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "can", "will", "should", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including but not limited to expectations and assumptions concerning the receipt of required regulatory approval. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

