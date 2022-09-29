SOTERA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sotera Health Company on Behalf of Sotera Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sotera Health Company ("Sotera" or the "Company") SHC on behalf of Sotera stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sotera has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 19, 2022, news outlets reported that a jury found Sotera's Sterigenics business unit liable for a role in causing a woman's breast cancer and awarded the plaintiff $363 million. The lawsuit specifically alleged that carcinogenic emissions from a Sterigenics plant near the plaintiff's home caused cancer.

On this news, Sotera's stock price fell $4.90 per share, or 33.27%, to close at $9.83 per share on September 19, 2022.

