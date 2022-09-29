Submit Release
SOTERA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sotera Health Company on Behalf of Sotera Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sotera Health Company ("Sotera" or the "Company") SHC on behalf of Sotera stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sotera has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 19, 2022, news outlets reported that a jury found Sotera's Sterigenics business unit liable for a role in causing a woman's breast cancer and awarded the plaintiff $363 million. The lawsuit specifically alleged that carcinogenic emissions from a Sterigenics plant near the plaintiff's home caused cancer.

On this news, Sotera's stock price fell $4.90 per share, or 33.27%, to close at $9.83 per share on September 19, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sotera shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

