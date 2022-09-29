Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,234 in the last 365 days.

Memorial ceremony held in Quzhou to celebrate birth of Confucius

QUZHOU, China, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:

A ceremony was held Wednesday at the Southern Confucius Ancestral Temple in Quzhou, southeastern China's Zhejiang province, to commemorate the 2,573rd anniversary of the birth of the ancient Chinese sage Confucius.

A number of distinguished guests, including government officials, well-respected role models from all walks of life, representatives from the International Confucian Association, and descendants of Confucius gathered at the ceremony and participated in a series of activities such as tributes and recitals.

Wu Guosheng, chairman of the Standing Committee of Quzhou Municipal People's Congress, acted as the master of ceremony, and Kong Lingli, the 76th lineal descendant of Confucius, was the assistant master of ceremony.

Quzhou has held memorial ceremonies to celebrate the birth of Confucius every year since 2004. The ceremonies focused on carrying forward fine traditions and fostering Confucianism in modern times. In recent years, the city has also scaled up efforts to promote Confucianism as its city brand.

This year's Confucian cultural festival will feature eight themed events, including a seminar, an exhibition, and a competition. The events will run until Oct. 15.

Memorial ceremony held in Quzhou to celebrate birth of Confucius

http://english.scio.gov.cn/chinavoices/2022-09/29/content_78443515.htm

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memorial-ceremony-held-in-quzhou-to-celebrate-birth-of-confucius-301636263.html

SOURCE China SCIO

You just read:

Memorial ceremony held in Quzhou to celebrate birth of Confucius

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.