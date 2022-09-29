High Dynamic Range (HDR) Market is forecast to reach $36.5 billion, growing at CAGR 18.54% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

High Dynamic Range (HDR) Market is forecast to reach $36.5 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR 18.54% from 2021 to 2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Dynamic Range (HDR) Market is forecast to reach $36.5 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR 18.54% from 2021 to 2026. The market growth is mainly driven by the factors high adoption of smart-phones, increasing usage of internet along with social sites. In addition, growing demand for advanced capturing and display devices with better features along with rising income is estimated to grow over the years, which will affect the High Dynamic Range market positively. Furthermore, the growing usage of HDR technology for 3D rendering, sound recording, digital imaging, video and photography, play a major role in the growth and expanding the High Dynamic Range market size. Apart from this, rising consumer base of various OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and others, triggers the adoption of HDR technology for online streaming, resulting in high growth of High Dynamic Range industry during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the High Dynamic Range (HDR) market highlights the following areas -

1. By product type, display devices held the major market in 2020, owing to the adoption rate of HDR technology in various sector for security and entertainment purpose.

2. Entertainment segment is analyzed to grow with the highest growth, due to rising dependency on movies and other video contents for entertainment.

APAC is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 19.16% during the forecast period, rising disposable income and growing consumer base of entertainment industry are the key factors behind this growth.

3. The market of High Dynamic Range is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the high penetration of smart-phones.

4. High Dynamic Range Market top 10 companies are Apple, Inc., Canon, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Casio Computer Co., Ltd, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation.

Segmental Analysis:

1. High Dynamic Range Market is segmented into display devices and capturing devices, based on product type. The market for display devices held the highest high dynamic range market share of 29.16% in 2020 owing to the high adoption rate of this product across industrial, commercial and residential sectors for entertainment and security-surveillance purposes.

2. APAC is analyzed to grow with the fastest CAGR of 19.16% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the rising consumer base in the entertainment industry and increasing disposable income. According to a recent report published in January 2021, the total number of ASIAN paid subscribers of Netflix had reached 25.5 million, which is a growth of 64% over the previous year and became the second largest contributor in terms of subscribers.

3. By Application, the High Dynamic Range market is segmented into Security and surveillance, entertainment, videography and photography and others. Entertainment segment is analysed to grow with the fastest CAGR of 19.28% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth is mainly attributed to the rising dependence on movies, web series, gaming as well as other video contents for entertainment purpose.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the High Dynamic Range industry are:

1. Apple, Inc

2. Canon, Inc

3. Nikon Corporation

4. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

5. LG Corporation

