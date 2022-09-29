Hemodialysis Catheter Market size is estimated to reach $1.12 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Hemodialysis Catheter Market size is estimated to reach $1.12 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemodialysis Catheter Market size is estimated to reach $1.12 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Hemodialysis is a treatment utilized when the kidneys break down (Stage 5 Kidney Disease) and can no longer cleanse the blood and eliminate extra liquid from the body. A hemodialysis access or vascular access is a technique to arrive at the blood for hemodialysis. The catheter utilized for hemodialysis is a tunneled catheter because it is positioned under the skin. There are two kinds of tunneled catheters: cuffed tunneled catheters and non-cuffed tunneled catheters. A non-tunneled hemodialysis catheter is a special tube prepared from plastic. It is utilized for hemodialysis treatment. Renal replacement therapies (RRTs) in the setup of acute kidney injury (AKI) is typically offered by either tunneled or non-tunneled dialysis catheters (TDCs or NTDCs), utilized instantaneously consequent to insertion. The increasing predominance of kidney breakdown requiring renal replacement therapies and incessant renal dysfunction owing to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to drive the Hemodialysis Catheter Market. The shortage in the accessibility of kidneys for transplant is set to propel the growth of the Hemodialysis Catheter Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Hemodialysis Catheter Industry Outlook.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hemodialysis Catheter market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North American Hemodialysis Catheter Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the superior healthcare infrastructure involving non-cuffed tunneled catheters and cuffed tunneled catheters in the North American region.

2. Hemodialysis Catheter Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and different technological innovations involving cuffed tunneled catheters. However, the application of central venous catheters (CVCs) involves infectious complexities like catheter-related bloodstream infection (CDBSI) and tunnel or exit-site infections and these are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Hemodialysis Catheter Market.

3. Hemodialysis Catheter Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Hemodialysis Catheter Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Hemodialysis Catheter Market based on product type can be further segmented into Cuffed Tunneled Catheters, Non-Cuffed Tunneled Catheters, and Non-Tunneled Catheters. The Cuffed Tunneled Catheters Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the considerable benefits of the cuffed tunneled catheter over the non-cuffed tunneled catheter.

2. The Hemodialysis Catheter Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Hemodialysis Catheter Market) held the largest share with XX% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the expanding pervasiveness of kidney ailments like chronic kidney disease and the soaring application of renal replacement therapies in the region.

3. The Hemodialysis Catheter Market based on the material can be further segmented into Silicone and Polyurethane. The Silicone Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing application of novel silicone catheters in hemodialysis.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hemodialysis Catheter industry are:

1. Allmed Medical Corp

2. Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

3. Fresenius Medical Care

4. Baxter International Inc.

5. NIKKISO CO., LTD

