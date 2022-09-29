Frozen Pizza Market Competitive Landscape, Current and Future Trends by Leading Players

Frozen Pizza Pixa

Frozen Pizza Market by Crust Type, by Topping, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for convenience food and advancements in freezing technologies is the key factor that drives the frozen pizza market.

Frozen Pizza Market," The frozen pizza market was valued at $17,362.80 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $39.4 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.96% from 2022 to 2031.

Frozen pizza consists of a flat round base of dough baked with vegetable or meat toppings. Pizza is one of the most popular foods in Europe and North America and are sold fresh or frozen either whole or in portions across the globe. Freezing preserves the texture, taste, and nutritional value of pizza for a longer duration.

Rise in demand for convenience is the key factor that drives the frozen pizza market. Other factors such as increased disposable income, rise in standard of living, and rapid increase in number of large retail chains supplement the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in popularity of gluten-free frozen pizza further fuels the market growth. Consumers' assumption about the presence of high levels of sodium, fat, calories, and preservatives in frozen pizza has led to their lower sales in various developing countries. The addition of preservatives and other chemicals is perceived as a negative trait in the frozen pizza.

The key players operating in the Frozen Pizza Industry include Nestle S.A., Hansen Foods, LLC (Private Label), Schwan Food Co., Dr. Oetker, General Mills, Inc., Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH & Co. KG., Conagra Brands Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., Amy's Kitchen, Inc., and Palermo Villa, Inc.

Key Findings of the Study

Regular thin crust held the major share in the market accounting near 61.8% of the total frozen pizza market.

Meat topping segment held the major share in the market and is likely to remain dominant throughout the Frozen Pizza Market forecast period.

Food Chain Services channel witness a major growth rate in the market.

The North America region account around half of the total share in 2020.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the Frozen Pizza Market Trends, estimations, and dynamics of the seeds market size from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing Frozen Pizza Market Growth.

