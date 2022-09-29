Expanding IT Outsourcing Services for Singapore into Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Outsourcing can be your most important business strategy for scaling business”SINGAPORE, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Post COVID
— Ronald Soh
After the COVID, there is a strong demand for IT Outsourcing Services for Singapore. Due to high inflation leading to high cost of living, many have resorted to high-paying jobs in the gig economy despite knowing the fact that there is lack of future career advancement and prospects. It is just about life priorities and choices.
Challenges Faced
More companies in Singapore are finding it very difficult to fill up the vacancies for their IT-related jobs, like IT Support Engineers, Software Developers, Digital Marketers, Database Administrators, and Data Analysts. They are also resorted to employ foreign talent from neighboring companies into Singapore. However, MOM has tightened their employment eligibility and issuance for Employment Pass (EP). This has also impacted the ability to hire entry level or mid level IT talents.
Win-Pro Tactical Action Plans
Win-Pro have decided to expand and double up their Offshore Outsourcing capabilities by getting more office spaces and hiring more proficient trainers and managers in Johor Bahru. In the past few months, Win-Pro has forged many collaborative partnership in Johor Malaysia with IT Schools. Next year, more cities like Malacca, Kuala Lumpur and Penang will be setting up more outsourced IT support services offices.
