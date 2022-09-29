Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 255,984 in the last 365 days.

Expanding IT Outsourcing Services for Singapore into Johor Bahru, Malaysia

IT Outsourcing

IT Outsourcing

Win-Pro - Outsourced IT Support Services in Singapore and Malaysia

Win-Pro - Outsourced IT Support Services in Singapore and Malaysia

Expanding IT Outsourcing Services for Singapore into Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Outsourcing can be your most important business strategy for scaling business”
— Ronald Soh
SINGAPORE, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Post COVID

After the COVID, there is a strong demand for IT Outsourcing Services for Singapore. Due to high inflation leading to high cost of living, many have resorted to high-paying jobs in the gig economy despite knowing the fact that there is lack of future career advancement and prospects. It is just about life priorities and choices.


Challenges Faced

More companies in Singapore are finding it very difficult to fill up the vacancies for their IT-related jobs, like IT Support Engineers, Software Developers, Digital Marketers, Database Administrators, and Data Analysts. They are also resorted to employ foreign talent from neighboring companies into Singapore. However, MOM has tightened their employment eligibility and issuance for Employment Pass (EP). This has also impacted the ability to hire entry level or mid level IT talents.


Win-Pro Tactical Action Plans

Win-Pro have decided to expand and double up their Offshore Outsourcing capabilities by getting more office spaces and hiring more proficient trainers and managers in Johor Bahru. In the past few months, Win-Pro has forged many collaborative partnership in Johor Malaysia with IT Schools. Next year, more cities like Malacca, Kuala Lumpur and Penang will be setting up more outsourced IT support services offices.

Ronald Soh
Win-Pro Consultancy Pte Ltd
+65 9380 6619
ronald@winpro.com.sg
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Back to Office - IT Support Singapore - Win-Pro

You just read:

Expanding IT Outsourcing Services for Singapore into Johor Bahru, Malaysia

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.