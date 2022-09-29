Off-Highway Rental Vehicle Market Recession & economic slump affects the construction industry By 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off-Highway Rental Vehicle Market Outlook 2030: Off-highway vehicles are used for construction, mining, and agricultural activities. These vehicles are designed for off-road use like step and uneven ground. The off-highway vehicle usually has large tires with deep, open treads, and flexible suspensions. It uses for traveling or driving in areas that do not have asphalt roads. Higher clearance and power enable these vehicles to access trails and roads that have rough and low-traction surfaces. Moreover, off-highway vehicles are very costly and require heavy maintenance which requires a high level of initial investments. Thus, the companies prefer to rent the required vehicle which subsequently reduces their project costs. This is a cost-effective approach since it allows the companies to face lower maintenance costs and fewer technical charges. In addition, transportation, operation, and servicing requirements are reduced by many folds. Furthermore, renting vehicles enables the company to get the latest technology available in the market required for the project.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in construction industry, rise in demand for cost reduction, and high cost of new equipment are expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, recession & economic slump affects construction industry and shortage of labor hamper market growth.

Moreover, rise in agricultural activities, rise in cost of maintenance, and surge in demand for new technology can act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 has caused business shutdowns and halted production across the globe. The demand and supply of raw material suppliers for the manufacturing of off-highway vehicles have been affected severely due to restrictions. Moreover, lockdown across the globe has halted vehicle production, which, in turn, impacted the industry globally. Furthermore, lockdown imposed by various governments led to the unavailability of labor, and all the major construction & mining activities worldwide have been halted. Thus, it has severely affected the demand of the off-highway rental vehicle market. Moreover, the off-highway rental vehicle market is an evolving sector, which is weakened due to the ongoing pandemic, but it is expected to rise again in the post the pandemic phase.

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the off-highway rental vehicle market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the off-highway rental vehicle market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the off-highway rental vehicle market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed off-highway rental vehicle market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the leading market players active in the off-highway rental vehicle market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the off-highway rental vehicle market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

