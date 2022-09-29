Hematologic Malignancies Market size was estimated at $42.4 billion, projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hematologic Malignancies Market size was estimated at $42.4 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow give rise to a variety of mature blood cells, including red blood cells for carrying oxygen, white blood cells for immune defense, and platelets for wound clotting. Hematologic malignancies are cancers that start in these cells and are classified by the type of blood cell that is affected. They are typically divided into three groups based on whether the cancer is first discovered in the blood (leukemias), lymph nodes (lymphomas - Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin), or bone (osteosarcomas) (myelomas).

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hematologic Malignancies market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, The North America region held 37.4% of the total market share in 2020 owing to the supportive government programs and policy’s, and established healthcare infrastructure for Hematologic Malignancies.

2. The increasing prevalence and incidence of these diseases are the major factor driving the Hematologic Malignancies Market during forecast period 2021-2026.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Hematologic Malignancies Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. On the basis of type, the market is divided into three segments leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. Acute lymphocytic, chronic lymphocytic, acute myeloid, and chronic myeloid leukemia are the four types of leukemia. Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) is the most common form of leukemia, accounting for 56% of cases in adolescents and 80% in children between 2016 and 2017

2. Based on geography, North America dominated the Hematologic Malignancies Market with a region share of 37.4% in 2020 followed by Europe and APAC. The supportive government programs and policy’s, and established healthcare infrastructure for Hematologic Malignancies are the major factor propelling the growth in this region.

3. Based on treatment, the global Hematologic Malignancies Market is segmented into Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Immunotherapy, Stem Cell Transplantation and Others treatments. Chemotherapy, which is the first line of treatment, was the most dominating segment in 2020. Chemotherapy is the standard treatment for certain cases of blood cancer, although depending on the type of cancer, a specific drug or combination of drugs is used.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hematologic Malignancies industry are:

1. laxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Ltd

2. AbbVie, Inc

3. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

4. Celgene Corporation

5. Pfizer, Inc

