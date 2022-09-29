Automatic Identification System Market Top Impacting Factors by 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automatic Identification System Market Outlook 2030: Automatic identification system (AIS) is an automatic tracking system that uses transceivers on ships and is used by vessel traffic services (VTS) to track the ships automatically avoiding any kind of collision. It is designed to enable two-way communication among different vessels and onshore-based coastal authorities. The system may provide static, dynamic, and voyage data about one ship to other ships in the vicinity as well as adjacent coastal authorities. Moreover, AIS equipment provides information such as unique identity, course, speed, and location that gets displayed on the screen. This equipment is designed to assist an officer of vessel by allowing maritime authorities to track as well as monitor vessel movements. Furthermore, the broadcast transponder system present included with these AIS is employed for operations in the very high frequency (VHF) mobile maritime band. This automatic identification system combines a standardized VHF transceiver with a positioning system such as a GPS receiver along with additional electronic navigation sensors that include gyrocompass or rate of turn indicator. Furthermore, because these systems are completely automated, they do not require any human intervention, which is a primary reason for the widespread use. Furthermore, these systems are not impacted by rain and can provide a longer wavelength, allowing for better surveillance of vessel movements, particularly at night.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in demand for good transportation by waterways, increase in technological advancements in navigation & maritime traffic management systems, and surge in government rules & regulation on implementation of AIS drive the growth of the market.

High cost of installation & maintenance and technical difficulties in tracking during bad weather hinder the growth of the market.

Rise in international trade, surge in demand for safety & security of vessel, and increase in demand for better tracking & monitoring system act as an opportunity for the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Local authorities restricted several cargo and passenger ships to dock at ports due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of merchant sailors were stranded on the ship itself due to this. Shipowners were also required to pay additional costs since their ships were stranded on territorial water for long period. Moreover, owing to the outbreak, the movement of ships were restricted resulting in large number of seafarers reaching the end of their employment contract and needed them to be renewed. Furthermore, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading there has been a decline in the import and export of products and goods. Furthermore, all the shipbuilding, and ship repair & maintenance work has been halted due to the pandemic. This has a direct impact on the market for the automated identification system market. Moreover, there was a lack of raw materials required for hardware manufacturing since there were supply chain interruptions and termination of contracts to control expenses. All these factors thus affected the growth of the automatic identification system market due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automatic identification system market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automatic identification system market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the automatic identification system market.

The report provides detailed automatic identification system market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Automatic Identification System Market Research Report:

Who are the leading market players active in the automatic identification system market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in automatic identification system market?

What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?

