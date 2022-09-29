Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod And Capsule Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around USD 5.91 Billion by 2025

Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market generated $2.64 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $5.91 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coffee market witnessed a change in trend with Nespressos introduction of the concept of premium portioned coffee. Coffee pods also known as pads require slow-pressure, almost drip system to brew. Coffee capsules are designed to withstand the high pressure of a capsule coffee machine to effectively brew the product contained inside. These capsules are available in plastic containers with an aluminum foil seal, with ground coffee inside them.

Increase in demand and rise in consumption of premium coffee are anticipated to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market. In addition to this, boost in retail coffee outlets is expected to fuel the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market growth. Factors such as increase in urban population, busy lifestyle of consumers coupled with convenience provided by these products, are projected fuel the demand for coffee pods and capsules. However, rise in product prices is expected to hamper the growth of Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market during the forecast period. In addition, governmental concerns regarding the usage of plastics in coffee pods and capsules is anticipated to restrain the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market growth in future. The introduction of 100% compostable and recyclable capsules is expected to bring in new opportunities for the players in this market.

The report provides a detailed scenario of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market .The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to huge disruptions in the supply chain and manufacturing of coffee pods and capsules was quite disrupted throughout the period, especially during the initial phase. This, in turn impacted the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market negatively. However, the market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market based on product, distribution channel, and country. These insights are helpful for new as well as existing market players to capitalize on the fastest growing and largest revenue generating segments to accomplish growth in the future.

The leading market players analyzed in the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market report include The Kraft Heinz Company, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Urban Brew, UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd., GI.MA. SRL, Fresh Brew Co., Nestle S.A.,Illycafe S.P.A., Luigi Lavazza S.P.A, and Pod Pack International.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented across soft coffee pod, hard coffee pod, and capsules. The soft coffee pod segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.8% throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the report classifies the market into supermarket & hypermarket, departmental store, online store, and others. The growth of the online stores segment is expected to remain lucrative, manifesting a CAGR of 12.0% by 2025.

By country, the market is divided across China, India, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. China is anticipated to lead the market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period, with a whopping CAGR of 14.0%.

