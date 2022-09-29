Halloysite Market size is expected to be valued at US$58.3 million by the end of the year 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Halloysite Market size is expected to be valued at US$58.3 million by the end of the year 2027 and grow at CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halloysite Market size is expected to be valued at US$58.3 million by the end of the year 2027 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. Halloysite is a clay mineral that is often found intermixed with kaolinite, montmorillonite and aluminosilicate minerals. Halloysite is majorly used in the production of houseware items made from ceramic, porcelain and fine China. Therefore, it is majorly used in the production of ceramics. Halloysite nanotubes are also commonly used in the medical industry and laboratories owing to the various advantages provided by halloysite nanotubes such as natural availability, strength and resistance. Halloysite nanotubes are also used for controlled release of fertilizers such as insecticides, pesticides and others. Halloysite nanotubes are also majorly used in the food packaging industry. Therefore, the growth of the industries such as agriculture industry, healthcare industry and pharmaceutical industry is driving the growth of the halloysite market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Halloysite market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific market held the largest share in the halloysite market owing to increase in demand from the cosmetics industry from countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea.

2. The increase in demand from the ceramic and glass industry for the production of dishware and other household products is majorly driving the halloysite market.

3. The increase in demand from the building and construction industry is also driving the demand for halloysite market.

4. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the halloysite market witnessed slow growth owing to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Medical Tubes segment held the largest share in the halloysite market in the year 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Halloysite nanotubes are naturally occurring tubular products made from clay minerals. These halloysite nanotubes are made from aluminosilicate minerals and kaolinite.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the halloysite market and is growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The increase in demand from the cosmetics industry from countries like China, India, Japan and South Korea is majorly driving the halloysite market in the Asia Pacific region. Kaolinite clay mineral is used as a carrier of substance in cosmetics.

3. Pharmaceutical industry held the largest share in the year 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 in the halloysite market in the year 2020. Halloysite nanotubes are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry for drug delivery purposes. Halloysite nanotubes are made of aluminosilicate minerals and kaolinite, which makes it bio-compatible and highly resistant to chemicals. Therefore, the growth in the pharmaceutical industry is contributing to the growth of the halloysite market.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Halloysite industry are:

1. Northern Star Resources Limited

2. APPLIED MINERALS INC

3. Imerys Ceramic

4. Yanfeng Automotive Interior

5. American Elements

