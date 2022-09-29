Global Groundnut Oil Market size is estimated to reach $934.5 Million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Global Groundnut Oil Market size is estimated to reach $934.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Groundnut Oil Market size is estimated to reach $934.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Groundnut oil is also delineated as Arachis or peanut oil, and it falls under the category vegetable oil expunged from edible seeds of legume crop “Peanuts.” Groundnut oil is largely taken into account as a base oil for culinary applications or to improve the savor of underlying food. Arachis oil is one of the healthiest choices available in the market as it is cholesterol and trans-fat-free. The presence of vitamin E safeguards the body from free radical attacks which eventually prevents the risk of getting cancer and heart attack. Moreover, it progresses insulin sensitivity and lowers the sugar levels in patients inflicted with diabetes. The global ground oil market outlook is fairly captivating as the overall demand is augmenting. The proliferating awareness among people regarding the health benefits of groundnut oil is a major driver for the market. Nevertheless, nutty flavor and strong aroma, rising expertise of industries in food processing, plunging disposable income, and broadening online and offline retail networks are factors set to drive the growth of the global groundnut oil market for the period 2022-2027

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Groundnut-Oil-Market-Research-513343

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Groundnut Oil market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Groundnut Oil Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Heightening health consciousness among people is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the global groundnut oil market. The emergence of strong alternatives such as soyabean oil, dwindling demand as a pandemic is roaming around the globe is the factor said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Groundnut Oil Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513343

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Global Groundnut Oil Market based on the product type can be further segmented into refined and crude/unrefined (peanut oil blends, cold-pressed), gourmet. The unrefined oil segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the better taste. Unrefined oil offers a rich nutty savor as they are fabricated at low heat in order to retain the natural taste of edible seeds.

2. The Global Groundnut Oil Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-pacific segment held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the presence of the biggest groundnut-producing countries.

3. The Global Groundnut Oil Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline platforms (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, grocery shops, and others), online platforms. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the wide-ranging presence of physical grocery outlets in cities as well as pastoral areas.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Groundnut Oil industry are:

1. Ventura Foods

2. Cargill

3. Archer Daniel Midland

4. Olam International

5. Wilmar International

Click on the following link to buy the Global Groundnut Oil Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513343

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Asia-pacific Vinegar Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Asia-pacific-Vinegar-Market-Research-509569

B. Global Vegetable Oil Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Vegetable-Oil-Market-Research-510285

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062