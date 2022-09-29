Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 9.28.22

Published: Sep 28, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 719 by the Committee on Agriculture – Bees.

AB 1102 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Telephone medical advice services.

AB 1120 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Clinical laboratories: blood withdrawal.

AB 1726 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Address confidentiality program.

AB 1738 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas) – Building standards: installation of electric vehicle charging stations: existing buildings.

AB 1823 by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) – Student health insurance.

AB 2083 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Public utilities: rates.

AB 2089 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Privacy: mental health digital services: mental health application information.

AB 2159 by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) – Reunification services.

AB 2257 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas) – State lands: oil and gas leases: cost study.

AB 2277 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) – CalWORKs: victims of abuse.

AB 2303 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Agave spirits: labeling.

AB 2530 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – California Health Benefit Exchange: financial assistance.

AB 2552 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Firearms: gun shows and events.

AB 2588 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Crimes: obstruction of justice.

AB 2766 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Unfair Competition Law: enforcement powers: investigatory subpoena.

AB 2832 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) – Whole Child Community Equity.

AB 2879 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Online content: cyberbullying.

SB 502 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Hazardous materials: green chemistry: consumer products.

SB 518 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Alcoholic Beverage Tax: winegrower returns and schedules.

SB 599 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Public Utilities Commission: proceedings, reports, and public utility procurement.

SB 786 by Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – County birth, death, and marriage records: blockchain.

SB 851 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Personal Income Tax Law: Small Business Relief Act: elective tax. A signing message can be found here.

SB 857 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Telecommunications: universal service programs.

SB 877 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – California Victim Compensation Board: mental health services: reimbursement.

SB 901 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Flood protection: City of West Sacramento flood risk reduction project.

SB 916 by Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino) – Sexual assault: victim’s rights.

SB 932 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – General plans: circulation element: bicycle and pedestrian plans and traffic calming plans.

SB 941 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Local educational agency instruction collaboration agreements: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics: dual language immersion programs.

SB 989 by Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Property taxation: taxable value transfers: disclosure and deferment.

SB 994 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Vocational nursing: direction of naturopathic doctor.

SB 1052 by Senator Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles) – Baldwin Hills Conservancy: urban watersheds conservancy expansion.

SB 1083 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – CalWORKs: pregnancy and homeless assistance.

SB 1099 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Bankruptcy: debtors.

SB 1107 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Vehicles: insurance.

SB 1122 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy: territory.

SB 1155 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced) – Liability claims: time-limited demands.

SB 1172 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Student Test Taker Privacy Protection Act.

SB 1209 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Sentencing: members of military: trauma.

SB 1213 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Public Utilities Commission and State Energy Resources Conservation and Development Commission: public outreach: community-based organizations.

SB 1317 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Secondhand goods: tangible personal property: reporting requirements.

SB 1373 by Senator Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles) – Surplus land disposal.

SB 1383 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Electricity: storage facilities: standards and records.

SB 1475 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – Blood banks: collection.



The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 117 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas) – Air Quality Improvement Program: electric bicycles. A veto message can be found here.

AB 731 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – County jails: recidivism: reports. A veto message can be found here.

AB 777 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – State property: transfer: University of California. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1322 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) – California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006: aviation greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1717 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Public works: definition. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2106 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) – Water quality: permits. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2146 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Neonicotinoid pesticides: prohibited nonagricultural use. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2236 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Optometry: certification to perform advanced procedures. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2464 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – California State University: employees: paid parental leave of absence. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2660 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Child death investigations: review teams. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2817 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) – House California Challenge Program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 2847 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Unemployment: Excluded Workers Pilot Program. A veto message can be found here.

SB 222 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Water Rate Assistance Program. A veto message can be found here.

SB 410 by Senator Connie Leyva (D-Chino) – Public postsecondary education: California State University: nonfaculty staff employees: merit salary system. A veto message can be found here.

SB 422 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Personal services contracts: state employees: physician registry for state hospitals. A veto message can be found here.

SB 457 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Personal income taxes: credit: reduction in vehicles. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1065 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – California Abandoned and Derelict Commercial Vessel Program. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1136 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – California Environmental Quality Act: expedited environmental review: climate change regulations. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1224 by Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) – Watersheds: wildlife habitat: Counties of Orange and San Diego. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1255 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – Single-use products waste reduction: Dishwasher Grant Program for Waste Reduction in K–12 Schools. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1309 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Outdoor advertising displays: exemptions. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1313 by Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Local public employee organizations: health benefits: discrimination. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1374 by Senator Andreas Borgeas (R-Fresno) – Personal income taxes: deduction: California qualified tuition program. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1432 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Electricity: resource adequacy requirements. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1449 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced) – Office of Planning and Research: grant program: annexation of unincorporated areas. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1482 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Building standards: electric vehicle charging infrastructure. A veto message can be found here.

SB 1488 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District: Office of the BART Inspector General. A veto message can be found here.



