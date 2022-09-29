Updated Reward Wanted Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 5100 Block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, seek assistance in locating a suspect wanted in a homicide offense.

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at approximately 3:41 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. Despite all life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf, of Baltimore, MD.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 27-year-old Avery Miler, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with First Degree Murder While Armed (Gun).

He can be seen in the photos below:

Miler, was reported to be seen by a citizen, in the 5300 block of Ames Street, Northeast, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 6:22 am. As officers approached to investigate, a suspect, believed to be Miler, produced a handgun and discharged it in the direction of Sixth District officers. The officers were not injured. Miler fled the scene. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Miler was last seen wearing all black clothing with reflective shoes. His shirt contained white writing or a design on the sleeve.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide offense committed in the District of Columbia.

Due to Miler’s reckless and dangerous actions and in partnership with MPD, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Washington Field Division, has offered an additional $15,000, the US Marshals has offered an additional $10,000, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington Field Office, has offered an additional $5,000, bringing the total possible reward amount for this case to $55,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Avery Miler.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Miler, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.