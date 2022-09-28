Submit Release
Suspect Charged in a 2020 Homicide: 800 Block of 51st Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce a suspect has been charged in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in the 800 block of 51st Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:05 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, inside of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 60 year-old Barron Goodwin, of Southeast, DC.

 

On September 28, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court indictment and a subsequent booking order, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit charged 23 year-old Ky’Lee Palmer, of Southeast, DC, with First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

